什么是LOD3 Token (LOD3)

LODE Tokens represent a contribution supporting LODE’s technical and business operations and entitle their holders to receive a proportional share of the yield generated by the LODE Token Ecosystem alongside any profits that the LODE Project may distribute. They are unbacked assets that do not represent ownership over LODE’s operations. At present, LODE Token holders receive a proportional share of 10% of the premium charged on the sale of new AGX and AUX Coins (10% of the difference between the sale price and the spot price). LODE tokens additionally will accumulate the yield produced by liquidity pools.

