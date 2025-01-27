Limoverse 价格 (LIMO)
今天 Limoverse (LIMO) 的实时价格为 0.01036503 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。LIMO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Limoverse 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 173.08K USD
- Limoverse 当天价格变化为 -1.04%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LIMO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LIMO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Limoverse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00010897236060329。
在过去30天内，Limoverse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0025748734。
在过去60天内，Limoverse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0217462775。
在过去90天内，Limoverse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0063913346997726325。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00010897236060329
|-1.04%
|30天
|$ +0.0025748734
|+24.84%
|60天
|$ +0.0217462775
|+209.80%
|90天
|$ +0.0063913346997726325
|+160.84%
Limoverse 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.08%
-1.04%
-6.44%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The health & wellness ecosystem built on Web 3. Powered by the utility token LIMO. LIMOVERSE is an ultimate health & wellness ecosystem built on blockchain which will reward the users for staying healthy using our utility token called LIMO. It will be a destination where both health & wellness seekers and providers come together and share their services, knowledge, products etc for which they get rewarded. There are multiple projects inside LIMOVERSE. The projects inside Limoverse are: 1) HEALTHFi - Walk, jog, run or burn your calories and earn your rewards on a daily basis. 2) MODIFi - Be part of our personalized wellness program called EPLIMO (Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification) and start earning for maintaining your health on a daily basis. 3) PARTNERVERSE - Health & wellness practitioners and institutions can be part of Limoverse where they can offer their products/services/knowledge to the entire community. 4) CREATFi - This is for the creator economy. Creators can create and share their valuable contents and get rewarded in LIMOs. 5) DATAFi - Share your health data with research companies inside the LIMOVERSE ecosystem and get rewarded in LIMOs. 6) GAMEFi - Create your avatar, play and win the games inside LIMOVERSE and get rewarded in LIMOs. (Launching in 2024) 7) METAFi - Limoverse will be launching it metaverse called LIMO VALLEY by mid of April, 2023. It will be a virtual destination where you can do your exercise and various health practices in the metaverse which is a 5D experience. Users can consult virtually with practitioners who own centres in the LIMO VALLEY & each of these centres will be an NFT which will be owned by the practitioners.
