什么是Lexicon (LEXICON)

Lexicon is a DeFAI token that includes an AI agent framework. The project also has its own products, each meant to help people manage digital assets in simpler ways. The AI agent looks at market data, finds possible risks, and gives suggestions to make the system work better. It doesn’t remove human control, but offers real-time advice and support. The framework is built to be clear and secure. The team checks the code through audits and regular updates, aiming to catch problems early. They encourage community members—developers, researchers, and token holders—to give feedback, suggest upgrades, and build new tools. By mixing AI with DeFi, Lexicon wants to keep up with changes in the market and give users a more direct, helpful approach to handling their assets.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Lexicon (LEXICON) 资源 官网