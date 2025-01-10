Lapupu 价格 (LAPUPU)
今天 Lapupu (LAPUPU) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 74.87K USD。LAPUPU 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lapupu 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.51K USD
- Lapupu 当天价格变化为 -5.81%
- 其循环供应量为 99.63M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LAPUPU兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LAPUPU 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lapupu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Lapupu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Lapupu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Lapupu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.81%
|30天
|$ 0
|-35.67%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lapupu 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.04%
-5.81%
-16.11%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Trending Crypto Project Now on Solana Lapupu ($LAPUPU) is the latest and most exciting crypto sensation, rapidly gaining attention in the digital space. Originally gaining popularity on other blockchains, Lapupu has now officially launched on Solana, bringing its unique blend of fun, community-driven energy to one of the fastest and most scalable networks available today. Lapupu is more than just a token; it’s a movement. With an ever-growing community, Lapupu offers a playful yet powerful entry into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Its tokenomics are designed to reward both early adopters and long-term holders, with a focus on creating value through innovation, accessibility, and engagement. As $LAPUPU continues to rise in popularity, the project plans to expand its ecosystem with exclusive features, collaborations, and events, all driven by the community. Whether you’re new to crypto or a seasoned investor, Lapupu offers an exciting opportunity to be part of something big—while having fun along the way. The future is bright for $LAPUPU as it takes full advantage of Solana’s low fees and lightning-fast transaction speeds, positioning it as a key player in the next wave of digital assets. Get in early, join the Lapupu revolution, and watch your investment soar as the project continues to gain momentum!
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 USD
$--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 LAPUPU 兑换 MAD
.د.م--