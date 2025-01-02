Hush 价格 (HUSH)
今天 Hush (HUSH) 的实时价格为 0.01409372 USD。目前其市值为 $ 221.40K USD。HUSH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Hush 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 184.71 USD
- Hush 当天价格变化为 +0.13%
- 其循环供应量为 15.71M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HUSH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HUSH 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Hush 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Hush 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0047628838。
在过去60天内，Hush 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0021206496。
在过去90天内，Hush 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.005816541623493068。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.13%
|30天
|$ -0.0047628838
|-33.79%
|60天
|$ +0.0021206496
|+15.05%
|90天
|$ -0.005816541623493068
|-29.21%
Hush 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.02%
+0.13%
-2.47%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Hush is the first cryptocurrency offering zkSNARK (upstream Zcash 1.0.13 build), TLS (secure nodes), TOR nodes and bitcore making it the most secure and advanced privacy coin ever created! Hush aims to provide protection by anonymizing this metadata at a protocol level ultimately protecting even the most novice user with this built-in privacy backbone. Launched on November 21, 2016, Hush is a token, secure messaging platform, and fork of the Zcash 1.0.9 codebase. As its own unique blockchain network, HUSH acts as not only a store of value but a medium of exchange for using the secure messaging platform. This “messaging” function is also the mechanism for sending and receiving transactions. Built within Hush is HushList, a customized secure protocol and private messenger which allows you a contact list of infinite receivers. HushList receivers must always be zaddrs (therefore anonymous). The user can opt to send from a taddr pseudonymous address. Your Hush contacts are stored locally on your computer, and messages, aka HushList memos, are stored in the blockchain, encrypted so that only the receiver’s private key can decrypt it. With HushList, financial transactions are messages under a pseudonym “user” name or undisclosed anonymous participant. Text and binary documents can be appended to these messages which facilitates a censorship-resistant storage unit of information. Using the ZCash protocol, transactions can be shielded or made transparent. The key differentiators are how Hush hides all the metadata and interoperates with forks.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 HUSH 兑换 AUD
A$0.022549952
|1 HUSH 兑换 GBP
￡0.011274976
|1 HUSH 兑换 EUR
€0.0136709084
|1 HUSH 兑换 USD
$0.01409372
|1 HUSH 兑换 MYR
RM0.0629989284
|1 HUSH 兑换 TRY
₺0.4976492532
|1 HUSH 兑换 JPY
¥2.2128549772
|1 HUSH 兑换 RUB
₽1.57144978
|1 HUSH 兑换 INR
₹1.20853649
|1 HUSH 兑换 IDR
Rp227.3180326916
|1 HUSH 兑换 PHP
₱0.8170129484
|1 HUSH 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.7155381644
|1 HUSH 兑换 BRL
R$0.087381064
|1 HUSH 兑换 CAD
C$0.0202949568
|1 HUSH 兑换 BDT
৳1.68419954
|1 HUSH 兑换 NGN
₦21.7831126948
|1 HUSH 兑换 UAH
₴0.5934865492
|1 HUSH 兑换 VES
Bs0.71877972
|1 HUSH 兑换 PKR
Rs3.927919764
|1 HUSH 兑换 KZT
₸7.3982164396
|1 HUSH 兑换 THB
฿0.4831327216
|1 HUSH 兑换 TWD
NT$0.4634015136
|1 HUSH 兑换 CHF
Fr0.012684348
|1 HUSH 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1095082044
|1 HUSH 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1424875092