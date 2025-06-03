HAMMY 价格 (HAMMY)
今天 HAMMY (HAMMY) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 18.58K USD。HAMMY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
HAMMY 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- HAMMY 当天价格变化为 +3.20%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HAMMY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HAMMY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，HAMMY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，HAMMY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，HAMMY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，HAMMY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.20%
|30天
|$ 0
|+10.30%
|60天
|$ 0
|+4.93%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
HAMMY 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+3.20%
-0.84%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
HAMMY is a cute hamster-themed memecoin built on the TRON blockchain, spearheaded by a dedicated CTO community. This project combines the charm of its hamster mascot with the innovative spirit of a technologically driven team, creating a unique and engaging experience for users. As a memecoin, HAMMY stands out with its playful and approachable branding, making it accessible to a broad audience. The project is driven by a strong community ethos, with the CTO team at the helm, ensuring that the technical foundation of HAMMY is robust and reliable. The TRON blockchain provides the ideal platform for HAMMY, offering fast transactions and scalability, which are crucial for the project’s growth and user engagement. The HAMMY community plays a central role in the project’s development, contributing ideas, feedback, and creative content such as Profile Picture (PFP) NFTs and promotional materials. These efforts help to strengthen the bond among community members and promote the HAMMY brand within the broader crypto space. HAMMY’s roadmap includes plans for listings on major cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding its ecosystem through integrations with other decentralized applications on TRON. The CTO community is committed to delivering a project that not only delights users with its cute and fun concept but also provides a secure and scalable platform for transactions and interactions. In summary, HAMMY is more than just a memecoin; it’s a community-driven project centered around a lovable hamster mascot. With the support of a dedicated CTO team and the strengths of the TRON blockchain, HAMMY is poised to make a significant impact in the memecoin space, bringing together technology and fun in a unique and engaging way.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
