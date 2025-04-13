flocoin 价格 (FLOCO)
今天 flocoin (FLOCO) 的实时价格为 0.675193 USD。目前其市值为 $ 590.08K USD。FLOCO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
flocoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- flocoin 当天价格变化为 -0.64%
- 其循环供应量为 873.35K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FLOCO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FLOCO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，flocoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0043671627468468。
在过去30天内，flocoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，flocoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，flocoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0043671627468468
|-0.64%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
flocoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.63%
-0.64%
+0.51%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
flocoin is a real-world utility token powering eventflo, the first AI and blockchain-based event growth platform. Designed to solve long-standing inefficiencies in the $1T+ global event industry, flocoin enables seamless, fraud-proof ticketing, on-chain insurance, instant payouts, and gamified rewards—all through a decentralized ecosystem. flocoin is integrated into eventflo’s full-stack platform, which is launching with built-in adoption across over 10 million attendees from shareholder and partner events. It also powers EVA, an AI agent trained on $100M+ in ticketing data, helping organizers grow events through smart, automated campaigns. The token operates on a deflationary model via monthly buybacks and burns tied to platform revenue, including ticketing fees, SaaS subscriptions, and insurance modules. This creates sustainable demand and long-term scarcity. Backed by global live entertainment veterans including Roger Field (ex-CEO Live Nation APAC), Richie McNeill (Stereosonic co-founder), and Web3 leaders like Transcend Labs, flocoin is more than a token—it’s the economic engine of the future event economy.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 FLOCO 兑换 VND
₫17,312.623713
|1 FLOCO 兑换 AUD
A$1.07355687
|1 FLOCO 兑换 GBP
￡0.51314668
|1 FLOCO 兑换 EUR
€0.59416984
|1 FLOCO 兑换 USD
$0.675193
|1 FLOCO 兑换 MYR
RM2.98435306
|1 FLOCO 兑换 TRY
₺25.69784558
|1 FLOCO 兑换 JPY
¥96.89694743
|1 FLOCO 兑换 RUB
₽56.16255374
|1 FLOCO 兑换 INR
₹58.03959028
|1 FLOCO 兑换 IDR
Rp11,253.21216538
|1 FLOCO 兑换 KRW
₩959.07789685
|1 FLOCO 兑换 PHP
₱38.60753574
|1 FLOCO 兑换 EGP
￡E.34.62389704
|1 FLOCO 兑换 BRL
R$3.95663098
|1 FLOCO 兑换 CAD
C$0.93176634
|1 FLOCO 兑换 BDT
৳81.86715125
|1 FLOCO 兑换 NGN
₦1,073.43533526
|1 FLOCO 兑换 UAH
₴27.89222283
|1 FLOCO 兑换 VES
Bs47.938703
|1 FLOCO 兑换 PKR
Rs188.91224947
|1 FLOCO 兑换 KZT
₸348.21053396
|1 FLOCO 兑换 THB
฿22.59870971
|1 FLOCO 兑换 TWD
NT$21.85599741
|1 FLOCO 兑换 AED
د.إ2.47795831
|1 FLOCO 兑换 CHF
Fr0.54690633
|1 FLOCO 兑换 HKD
HK$5.23274575
|1 FLOCO 兑换 MAD
.د.م6.26579104
|1 FLOCO 兑换 MXN
$13.7064179