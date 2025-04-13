flocoin 价格 (FLOCO)

flocoin (FLOCO) 实时价格图表

今天 flocoin (FLOCO) 的价格

今天 flocoin (FLOCO) 的实时价格为 0.675193 USD。目前其市值为 $ 590.08K USD。FLOCO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
flocoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- flocoin 当天价格变化为 -0.64%
- 其循环供应量为 873.35K USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 FLOCO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FLOCO 价格信息的首选平台。

flocoin (FLOCO) 价格表现 USD

今天内，flocoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0043671627468468
在过去30天内，flocoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，flocoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，flocoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.0043671627468468-0.64%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

flocoin (FLOCO) 价格分析

flocoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

flocoin (FLOCO) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

什么是flocoin (FLOCO)

flocoin is a real-world utility token powering eventflo, the first AI and blockchain-based event growth platform. Designed to solve long-standing inefficiencies in the $1T+ global event industry, flocoin enables seamless, fraud-proof ticketing, on-chain insurance, instant payouts, and gamified rewards—all through a decentralized ecosystem. flocoin is integrated into eventflo’s full-stack platform, which is launching with built-in adoption across over 10 million attendees from shareholder and partner events. It also powers EVA, an AI agent trained on $100M+ in ticketing data, helping organizers grow events through smart, automated campaigns. The token operates on a deflationary model via monthly buybacks and burns tied to platform revenue, including ticketing fees, SaaS subscriptions, and insurance modules. This creates sustainable demand and long-term scarcity. Backed by global live entertainment veterans including Roger Field (ex-CEO Live Nation APAC), Richie McNeill (Stereosonic co-founder), and Web3 leaders like Transcend Labs, flocoin is more than a token—it’s the economic engine of the future event economy.

flocoin (FLOCO) 资源

