flocoin（FLOCO）代币经济学

深入了解 flocoin（FLOCO），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
USD

flocoin（FLOCO）信息

flocoin is a real-world utility token powering eventflo, the first AI and blockchain-based event growth platform. Designed to solve long-standing inefficiencies in the $1T+ global event industry, flocoin enables seamless, fraud-proof ticketing, on-chain insurance, instant payouts, and gamified rewards—all through a decentralized ecosystem.

flocoin is integrated into eventflo’s full-stack platform, which is launching with built-in adoption across over 10 million attendees from shareholder and partner events. It also powers EVA, an AI agent trained on $100M+ in ticketing data, helping organizers grow events through smart, automated campaigns.

The token operates on a deflationary model via monthly buybacks and burns tied to platform revenue, including ticketing fees, SaaS subscriptions, and insurance modules. This creates sustainable demand and long-term scarcity.

Backed by global live entertainment veterans including Roger Field (ex-CEO Live Nation APAC), Richie McNeill (Stereosonic co-founder), and Web3 leaders like Transcend Labs, flocoin is more than a token—it’s the economic engine of the future event economy.

币种官网：
https://eventflo.io/flocoin
币种白皮书：
https://eventflo.notion.site/eventflo-whitepaper-13b6cbe51ece8050a0e1dc50943b7023

flocoin（FLOCO）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 flocoin（FLOCO）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 218.56K
$ 218.56K$ 218.56K
总供应量：
$ 15.00M
$ 15.00M$ 15.00M
流通量：
$ 873.35K
$ 873.35K$ 873.35K
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 3.75M
$ 3.75M$ 3.75M
最高价：
$ 0.795048
$ 0.795048$ 0.795048
最低价：
$ 0.241126
$ 0.241126$ 0.241126
当前价格：
$ 0.250275
$ 0.250275$ 0.250275

flocoin（FLOCO）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 flocoin（FLOCO）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 FLOCO 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

FLOCO 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 FLOCO 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 FLOCO 代币的实时价格吧！

FLOCO 价格预测

想知道 FLOCO 的未来走势吗？我们的 FLOCO 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

mc_how_why_title
