什么是EVOLVE NETWORK (EVOLVE)

Evolve Network is a decentralized compute platform designed to democratize AI agents creation, specifically using LLMs hosted on a global GPU grid. Enabling users worldwide to interact with and develop advanced LLM agents through peer-to-peer distributed inferencing (and finetuning) with memory (data hub) and 3rd party tools. The Network supports running open-source LLMs like Llama-3 and Mixtral using peer-to-peer protocol, allowing even the largest models to be sharded and distributed across multiple peers' GPUs for efficient inference and interaction. Users can easily build AI agents on the web app, using either local or decentralized compute resources. They can create, share, and utilize AI agents, access public agents, and contribute their GPU computing power for the community's benefit. It also empowers users to develop AI agents on top of existing ones. The platform operates as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), for decentralized creation and deployment of AI agents. The mission is to ground AI in collective human intelligence, facilitating a journey to evolve digital intelligence with humans at its core.

