Evolve Network（EVOLVE）代币经济学
Evolve Network（EVOLVE）信息
What is Evolve Network? Evolve Network is a decentralized AI platform that allows users to build, deploy, and interact with AI agents using a globally distributed compute network. The platform enables peer-to-peer (P2P) inference and fine-tuning on GPU power from around the world, making it possible to run advanced open-source LLMs like Llama 3, Deepseek, Mistral and more without relying on centralized cloud providers and APIs. Evolve Network is designed for AI-driven automation, secure model hosting, and real-world applications, including robotics, humanoid integration, and autonomous AI agent decision-making.
The mission. Our goal is to push AI development toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) by decentralizing compute power, enabling user-aligned AI, and creating an open ecosystem for AI innovation. Users can contribute GPU resources, create AI workflows, and agents with memory, reasoning capabilities, and real-world functionality.
What is the Value of Evolve Network? Evolve Network decentralizes AI compute and model hosting, leveraging a global peer-to-peer GPU network. Users can contribute GPU power for rewards, ensuring accessibility and scalability. The platform enables AI agent creation with built-in tools, APIs, and personal datasets, allowing seamless automation and intelligent decision-making. Privacy is maintained through Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), ensuring secure data processing for node miners. Beyond software, Evolve Network expands AI into robotics, humanoids, and automation, driving industrial and autonomous system advancements.
Can you mine $EVOLVE Tokens? Evolve Network operates on a compute staking model, allowing participants to contribute compute resources in exchange for token rewards. Compute providers and network validators are essential to maintaining and optimizing the network’s AI infrastructure, ensuring efficient and secure operations.
What can you do on Evolve Network? Evolve Network enables users to deploy AI agents that interact with users and autonomously execute tasks. It offers decentralized knowledge storage, allowing information to be securely stored and retrieved from a trustless, distributed database. Users can engage with AI models for research, automation, and content generation while integrating AI within blockchain applications for smart contract automation and decision-making. The platform also supports custom AI workflows, enabling adaptive AI processes tailored to user inputs.
Token Utility ($EVOLVE) and Ecosystem The $EVOLVE token powers Evolve Network, providing access to compute resources, the AI agent economy, governance, and incentives. Users utilize the token for AI inference, agent interactions, and model fine-tuning, while GPU providers and data contributors earn rewards for supporting the network. Token holders participate in governance by voting on upgrades, AI models, and ecosystem proposals. The agent marketplace allows users to buy, sell, and trade AI agents as NFTs, fostering a decentralized AI-driven economy.
Who Created Evolve Network? Evolve Network was founded by a group of AI and blockchain enthusiasts dedicated to building an open and permissionless AI ecosystem. The project is spearheaded by Priyanshu and a team of contributors from various backgrounds in AI research, distributed systems, and Web3 development.
The Vision: A Path Toward AGI
Evolve Network（EVOLVE）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Evolve Network（EVOLVE）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Evolve Network（EVOLVE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Evolve Network（EVOLVE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 EVOLVE 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
EVOLVE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 EVOLVE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 EVOLVE 代币的实时价格吧！
EVOLVE 价格预测
