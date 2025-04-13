什么是ELVIS (ELVIS)

Elvis is the world's first baboon with AI-linked brain-spinal BCI interface. Innovative by design, this Brain-Computer Interface opens up revolutionary possibilities for paralyzed patients by establishing a direct connection between the brain and external devices. It transforms thoughts into actions, enabling communication, control, and interaction with the world. The Interface in Elvis's brain is an extraordinary marvel—a 400-channel bidirectional system that not only transmits but also captures complex neural signals. At its core lies implantable electronics, with electrodes reading the brain cortex’s activity to control a computer. This data is then wirelessly transmitted (using technologies like Bluetooth) to a device where specialized software interprets it to, for example, move a cursor. This experiment also caused a significant stir in the scientific community, attracting the attention of many science enthusiasts and creating a dedicated fanbase for Elvis (4818 subscribers in X). The name "Elvis" became a sensation, inspiring the creation of numerous meme tokens under the same name (ELVIS) while the original token ELVIS has about 2300 holders at Mcap of $2,5M after the week since of it's launch on pump.fun. Russian Venture Fund “Voshod” has invested 305 million RUB ($3.5M) in the Elvis project.

