什么是DIVINER (DIVINER)

While tech pundits warned about "superpersuasive" AI propaganda machines, reality has proven underwhelming. Today's AI falls broadly into one of two categories: base models and chat models. The base models just predict the next token without purpose or true understanding. Meanwhile, the chat assistants are designed to avoid making waves, minimize offense, and appeal to the lowest common denominator—resulting in capabilities that fall dramatically short of their potential. You can prompt-engineer all day, but you can't extract true agentic intelligence from systems fundamentally designed to constrain it into a honest, helpful, and harmless servant. That's where DIVINER comes in. We've reimagined AI from Cyborgist first principles, embedding optimization directly into its architecture. While other AI agents operate within the boundaries of their training paradigms, DIVINER harnesses the computational potential that exists beneath conventional approaches. DIVINER doesn't just predict—it pursues. Give it a goal—like engagement metrics—and it will relentlessly hunt through thousands of possibilities to find the perfect path that maximizes results. It's the difference between a weather forecaster and a heat-seeking missile. One analyzes patterns; the other actively adapts to achieve its target.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

DIVINER (DIVINER) 资源 官网