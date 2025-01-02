Dacxi 价格 (DXI)
今天 Dacxi (DXI) 的实时价格为 0.00210166 USD。目前其市值为 $ 31.13M USD。DXI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Dacxi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 184.74K USD
- Dacxi 当天价格变化为 +53.03%
- 其循环供应量为 10.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DXI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DXI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Dacxi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00072833。
在过去30天内，Dacxi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0009603051。
在过去60天内，Dacxi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0012443991。
在过去90天内，Dacxi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0011000521471542647。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00072833
|+53.03%
|30天
|$ -0.0009603051
|-45.69%
|60天
|$ +0.0012443991
|+59.21%
|90天
|$ +0.0011000521471542647
|+109.83%
Dacxi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.38%
+53.03%
-10.14%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is Dacxi Coin? Dacxi Coin is the engine that powers the Dacxi Chain; the world’s first global tokenized crowdfunding system. Harnessing blockchain technology and tokenization, the Dacxi Chain creates digital versions of company shares that can be easily bought and sold by anyone, anywhere, at any time. In doing so, it aims to solve the fundamental flaws that have held crowdfunding back from the trillion-dollar industry that leading companies such as IBM believe it could (and should) be. First launched in 2017, Dacxi Coin is the Dacxi Chain’s native cryptocurrency. As such, it plays a vital role in the Dacxi Chain’s operation. Dacxi Coin is responsible for facilitating global investment transfers, paying fees on the Dacxi Chain blockchain, node staking, and as the currency for the Dacxi Chain’s global crowdfunding network. The Dacxi Chain aims to unleash innovation around the world, by seamlessly connecting entrepreneurs with everyday investors who can offer the funding they need to succeed. When the Dacxi Chain is fully up and running, demand for Dacxi Coin is projected to reach billions. This makes Dacxi Coin one to closely watch. What makes Dacxi Coin Unique? As the native crypto of the Dacxi Chain, Dacxi Coin has a strong and sound use case – using blockchain technology to solve real-world problem. The early stage funding crisis is sealing the fate of thousands of world-changing products and ideas each year. Crowdfunding as we know it today has failed to reach the heights it promised – held back by limitations like geographical borders, lack of scale, and lack of buzz. In delivering the world’s first global tokenized crowdfunding system, the Dacxi Chain will break down these barriers. Opening the door for everyday investors to fund exciting new projects. Connecting entrepreneurs with the capital they need to grow their businesses. And unleashing the world’s innovation potential.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 DXI 兑换 AUD
A$0.003362656
|1 DXI 兑换 GBP
￡0.001681328
|1 DXI 兑换 EUR
€0.0020175936
|1 DXI 兑换 USD
$0.00210166
|1 DXI 兑换 MYR
RM0.0093944202
|1 DXI 兑换 TRY
₺0.0742096146
|1 DXI 兑换 JPY
¥0.3298765536
|1 DXI 兑换 RUB
₽0.23328426
|1 DXI 兑换 INR
₹0.1801332786
|1 DXI 兑换 IDR
Rp33.8977371898
|1 DXI 兑换 PHP
₱0.1215600144
|1 DXI 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1066802616
|1 DXI 兑换 BRL
R$0.0133245244
|1 DXI 兑换 CAD
C$0.0030263904
|1 DXI 兑换 BDT
৳0.25114837
|1 DXI 兑换 NGN
₦3.2533276468
|1 DXI 兑换 UAH
₴0.0883958196
|1 DXI 兑换 VES
Bs0.10718466
|1 DXI 兑换 PKR
Rs0.585417393
|1 DXI 兑换 KZT
₸1.1032243838
|1 DXI 兑换 THB
฿0.0719188052
|1 DXI 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0690815642
|1 DXI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001891494
|1 DXI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0163298982
|1 DXI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.021226766