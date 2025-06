什么是CMX Agent (CMX)

CMX is a fully automated AI-driven agent built for crypto and money exchange, streamlining both P2P and OTC trading through advanced chatbots and messaging platforms. It enables users to execute trades instantly, securely, and seamlessly with zero friction, offering real-time automation, smart routing, and end-to-end encryption for reliable and scalable financial transactions across global markets.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

CMX Agent (CMX) 资源 白皮书 官网