Bitcoin20 价格 (BTC20)
今天 Bitcoin20 (BTC20) 的实时价格为 0.107181 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BTC20 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bitcoin20 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 64.63 USD
- Bitcoin20 当天价格变化为 +4.58%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BTC20兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BTC20 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bitcoin20 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00469639。
在过去30天内，Bitcoin20 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0097885406。
在过去60天内，Bitcoin20 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0234424997。
在过去90天内，Bitcoin20 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0526604252398219。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00469639
|+4.58%
|30天
|$ -0.0097885406
|-9.13%
|60天
|$ -0.0234424997
|-21.87%
|90天
|$ -0.0526604252398219
|-32.94%
Bitcoin20 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.04%
+4.58%
-9.55%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? BTC20 is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ERC-20 version of Bitcoin built on the Ethereum blockchain, recreating the state of the Bitcoin blockchain and token supply from 2011, when there were only 6.05 million BTC in circulation and the price was $1. With every original Bitcoin block confirmation, a number of $BTC20 tokens will be released and distributed to stakers via a verified staking contract in line with the Bitcoin release schedule. After the presale, $BTC20 holders can stake their tokens to receive a share of the staking rewards. The more $BTC20 tokens a person stakes, the higher the rewards they are going to receive. What makes your project unique? Building upon the foundations of the Bitcoin release mechanism, which is Proof-of-Work (PoW), BTC20 introduces the less energy intensive Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model that rewards participants in proportion to their staked tokens. Through this mechanism, BTC20 presents a unique opportunity for individuals to earn a substantial share of the rewards released through the Ethereum-based staking contract. The more individuals stake their BTC20, the greater their share of the released rewards. This design fosters a community-driven ecosystem, where collective action drives the prosperity of all participants. History of your project. BTC20 presale started on the 17th of July and ended on the 29th of July, raising $6,050,000 and reaching its presale goal in only 12 days. Staking of BTC20 tokens started on the 9th of August and over 40% of the supply, $2.5 million have been staked in the first 18 hours since the launch. What’s next for your project? After the presale, 14,950,000 BTC20 remain tokens were locked in the staking contract to reward staking pool participants. With every Bitcoin block confirmation, 50 BTC20 tokens are released and distributed to all participants in the staking pool. Rewards accrue in real time every 10 minutes. Similar to Bitcoin, the project will have 4-year halvings. BTC20 is programmed to reduce its simulated block rewards by 50% every four years, starting at 50 BTC20 every 10 minutes. The first BTC20 halving will be in 2025 when the rewards will be reduced to 25 BTC20 per block. The second BTC20 Halving will be in 2029 and the rewards will reduced to 12.5 BTC20 per block. The third BTC20 Halving will be 2033 when the rewards will be reduced to 6.25 BTC20 per block. What can your token be used for? The project is a great opportunity for buyers to receive staking rewards and earn some passive income. The percentage of rewards users earn is directly proportional to the overall number of tokens staked. Since BTC20 is a proof-of-stake token, buyers who decide to stake their tokens have the opportunity to contribute to the network's security as well.
|1 BTC20 兑换 AUD
A$0.17256141
|1 BTC20 兑换 GBP
￡0.08788842
|1 BTC20 兑换 EUR
€0.10396557
|1 BTC20 兑换 USD
$0.107181
|1 BTC20 兑换 MYR
RM0.4823145
|1 BTC20 兑换 TRY
₺3.79742283
|1 BTC20 兑换 JPY
¥16.74917487
|1 BTC20 兑换 RUB
₽10.98176526
|1 BTC20 兑换 INR
₹9.27973098
|1 BTC20 兑换 IDR
Rp1,757.06529264
|1 BTC20 兑换 PHP
₱6.27544755
|1 BTC20 兑换 EGP
￡E.5.38262982
|1 BTC20 兑换 BRL
R$0.6538041
|1 BTC20 兑换 CAD
C$0.15434064
|1 BTC20 兑换 BDT
৳13.0224915
|1 BTC20 兑换 NGN
₦166.94834103
|1 BTC20 兑换 UAH
₴4.51339191
|1 BTC20 兑换 VES
Bs5.787774
|1 BTC20 兑换 PKR
Rs29.87991918
|1 BTC20 兑换 KZT
₸56.88953118
|1 BTC20 兑换 THB
฿3.70095993
|1 BTC20 兑换 TWD
NT$3.52518309
|1 BTC20 兑换 CHF
Fr0.09753471
|1 BTC20 兑换 HKD
HK$0.83386818
|1 BTC20 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.07609724