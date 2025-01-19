BeFaster Holder Token 价格 (BFHT)
今天 BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) 的实时价格为 0.00689596 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BFHT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BeFaster Holder Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.07K USD
- BeFaster Holder Token 当天价格变化为 -5.01%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BFHT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BFHT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BeFaster Holder Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000364099698825639。
在过去30天内，BeFaster Holder Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0024963257。
在过去60天内，BeFaster Holder Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0092868031。
在过去90天内，BeFaster Holder Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0042844733246981854。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000364099698825639
|-5.01%
|30天
|$ +0.0024963257
|+36.20%
|60天
|$ +0.0092868031
|+134.67%
|90天
|$ +0.0042844733246981854
|+164.06%
BeFaster Holder Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.50%
-5.01%
+30.89%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BeFaster.fit is a decentralised fitness and lifestyle application that connects the sports world with the crypto world. The stated goal is to increase general crypto-positivity and to get the world's population moving and reward them for it. The sports app is designed as a game and offers a single-player mode where users can increase their own performance and health. In addition, it also offers a multiplayer mode where competitions with other users are possible in dual and multiple variants. The multiplayer mode is possible both in the national currencies and in cryptocurrency. However, the use of a cryptocurrency in challenges or tournaments is more lucrative for the user. In a simple and playful way, BeFaster.fit motivates its users to engage with the crypto world and thus be prepared for the future. BeFaster.fit has implemented two BEP-20 tokens. The PAID (Personal activity internal distribution) is the InApp token and the BFHT (BeFasterHoldertoken), which is considered as an investor token. According to the BeFaster.fit protocol, all BFHT holders can stake their BFHT and participate in the Staking Pool distribution. 50% of the companies revenue are transferred to the Staking Pool and distributed to the staked BFHT on a daily or monthly basis, depending on the source of revenue. Long term stakers receive additional Staking Rewards. Following the BeFaster.fit Multi Currency Option, each holder can decide in which cryptocurrency they would like to receive their personal payout. The distribution can be made in BFHT or other major coins. The name BeFaster.fit describes the principle of the Dapp. The algorhytms developed especially for the app, the anti-cheating and the self-learning mechanisms put the fairness and equality of sporting performance in the foreground. The DApp is available to the public since 14. August 2022.
|1 BFHT 兑换 AUD
A$0.0111024956
|1 BFHT 兑换 GBP
￡0.0056546872
|1 BFHT 兑换 EUR
€0.0066890812
|1 BFHT 兑换 USD
$0.00689596
|1 BFHT 兑换 MYR
RM0.03103182
|1 BFHT 兑换 TRY
₺0.2443238628
|1 BFHT 兑换 JPY
¥1.0776316692
|1 BFHT 兑换 RUB
₽0.7067669404
|1 BFHT 兑换 INR
₹0.5970522168
|1 BFHT 兑换 IDR
Rp113.0485065024
|1 BFHT 兑换 PHP
₱0.403758458
|1 BFHT 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.347556384
|1 BFHT 兑换 BRL
R$0.042065356
|1 BFHT 兑换 CAD
C$0.0099301824
|1 BFHT 兑换 BDT
৳0.83785914
|1 BFHT 兑换 NGN
₦10.7413541748
|1 BFHT 兑换 UAH
₴0.2903888756
|1 BFHT 兑换 VES
Bs0.37238184
|1 BFHT 兑换 PKR
Rs1.9224557288
|1 BFHT 兑换 KZT
₸3.6602376488
|1 BFHT 兑换 THB
฿0.2371520644
|1 BFHT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.2268081244
|1 BFHT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0062753236
|1 BFHT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0536505688
|1 BFHT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0692354384