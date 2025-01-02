AGIX 价格 (AGX)
今天 AGIX (AGX) 的实时价格为 0.058477 USD。目前其市值为 $ 5.85M USD。AGX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
AGIX 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 143.32K USD
- AGIX 当天价格变化为 -5.63%
- 其循环供应量为 100.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AGX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AGX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，AGIX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00349333657283734。
在过去30天内，AGIX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0320166779。
在过去60天内，AGIX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0481551604。
在过去90天内，AGIX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0060703488757449。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00349333657283734
|-5.63%
|30天
|$ -0.0320166779
|-54.75%
|60天
|$ +0.0481551604
|+82.35%
|90天
|$ +0.0060703488757449
|+11.58%
AGIX 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.30%
-5.63%
-29.47%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? AIgentX is a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the way individuals interact with the crypto ecosystem. Utilizing natural language as a universal and intuitive interface, AIgentX aims to make blockchain technology and cryptocurrency accessible to people from all walks of life. The platform translates complex crypto terminology and blockchain data into human-understandable language, allowing users to engage effortlessly with crypto markets, contracts, and communities. What makes your project unique? What sets AIgentX apart is its user-centric approach and its commitment to bridging the gap between advanced technology and the average user. Our platform offers: Personalized Chatbots: Trained on your specific data for a more tailored experience. Multi-Platform Integration: Seamless connectivity across various group chats and social media platforms. Advanced Community Moderation: Autonomous identification and removal of scams and spam, and the ability to ban fudders. Smart Contract Analysis: Capability to dissect and explain smart contracts in layman's terms. Data-Driven Insights: In-chat data analysis for trend and narrative spotting, with a specialized dashboard for identifying bullish signals. History of your project. AIgentX was founded with the vision of transforming the crypto experience by making it more accessible and intuitive. Since its inception, the platform has continually evolved, adding features that enhance user experience, streamline integration, and offer robust customization options. Our journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to innovation and a focus on creating a new paradigm of human-computer interaction within the crypto space. What’s next for your project? We are on the cusp of launching several transformative features that include a more comprehensive web interface, mass connectivity across multiple platforms, advanced community moderation capabilities, smart contract analysis, and data-driven insights. These features are designed to further elevate the user experience and provide unprecedented capabilities in interacting with the crypto ecosystem. What can your token be used for? The AIgentX token serves as the utility token within our ecosystem, enabling users to access premium features, such as advanced analytics, specialized customization, and priority support. Additionally, the token can be used to participate in staking and revenue sharing.
|1 AGX 兑换 AUD
A$0.0935632
|1 AGX 兑换 GBP
￡0.04619683
|1 AGX 兑换 EUR
€0.05613792
|1 AGX 兑换 USD
$0.058477
|1 AGX 兑换 MYR
RM0.26139219
|1 AGX 兑换 TRY
₺2.0642381
|1 AGX 兑换 JPY
¥9.16802406
|1 AGX 兑换 RUB
₽6.43188523
|1 AGX 兑换 INR
₹5.01381798
|1 AGX 兑换 IDR
Rp943.17728731
|1 AGX 兑换 PHP
₱3.38698784
|1 AGX 兑换 EGP
￡E.2.97004683
|1 AGX 兑换 BRL
R$0.37074418
|1 AGX 兑换 CAD
C$0.08420688
|1 AGX 兑换 BDT
৳6.9880015
|1 AGX 兑换 NGN
₦90.52122646
|1 AGX 兑换 UAH
₴2.45954262
|1 AGX 兑换 VES
Bs2.982327
|1 AGX 兑换 PKR
Rs16.28876835
|1 AGX 兑换 KZT
₸30.69633161
|1 AGX 兑换 THB
฿2.00166771
|1 AGX 兑换 TWD
NT$1.92213899
|1 AGX 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0526293
|1 AGX 兑换 HKD
HK$0.45436629
|1 AGX 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.5906177