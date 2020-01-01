Qubic（QUBIC）代币经济学
Qubic（QUBIC）信息
Qubic 透过将第 1 层有用工作量证明 (uPoW) 网路与开源人工智慧框架相集成，开创了人工智慧技术的先河。这个强大平台支援免费交易，并具有高速的智能合约，每秒能够处理高达 4000 万次传输 (TPS)，并以基于仲裁共识机制为基础。 Qubic 由 Sergey Ivancheglo（也被称为「超越者」、IOTA 和 NXT 联合创始人）创立，透过 AI 矿工利用广泛的 CPU 和 GPU 资源。我们的目标是实现通用人工智慧 (AGI) 的民主化，重新定义人工智慧在日常技术中的作用。
Qubic（QUBIC）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Qubic（QUBIC）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Qubic（QUBIC）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 QUBIC 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Qubic’s token economics are designed to balance long-term sustainability, community incentives, and ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its mechanisms, allocations, and incentive structures, with a focus on recent updates and the impact of “Project X.”
Issuance Mechanism
- Emission Model: Qubic emits 1 trillion QUBIC per week, with a hard supply cap originally set at 1,000 trillion QUBIC. However, with the launch of Project X (August 2024), the supply cap was cut by 80% to 200 trillion QUBIC.
- Halving Schedule: Emissions are reduced by 15% annually through a halving mechanism, further slowing the rate of new token creation.
- Burn Mechanism: QUBIC incorporates a deflationary burn model. Coins are burned during smart contract execution and through early withdrawal penalties in staking, ensuring the circulating supply is continually reduced.
Allocation Mechanism
The following table summarizes the main allocation categories, cliffs, vesting periods, and unlock schedules:
|Category
|% of Supply
|Cliff
|Vesting/Unlock
|Notes
|Pre-Seed Holders
|15.9%
|6 months
|12 months (monthly)
|Unlocks start 6 months after TGE, finish at 18 months
|Retrodrop/Marketing 2023
|1.7%
|6 months
|1 year (quarterly, 25%/3mo)
|Full unlock within 1 year
|Team
|9%
|24 months
|24 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 2 years
|Treasury & Marketing
|14%
|12 months
|36 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Loyalty Program
|7%
|12 months
|36 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Seed
|7.4%
|12 months
|12 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Liquidity
|8%
|None
|Immediate
|Fully liquid at TGE
|Ecosystem Growth
|25%
|24 months
|24 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 2 years
|Listing
|5%
|24 months
|Full unlock after 24 months
- Computor Controlled Fund (CCF): 8% of weekly emissions are reallocated to the CCF, supporting development, marketing, and community projects. This allocation is managed by network validators (“computors”) and can be adjusted as needed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking (QEarn): Users can lock QUBIC for up to 52 weeks to earn yield. The longer the lock, the higher the APY. Early unlocks are allowed but result in reduced rewards and a portion of the unearned rewards is burned or redistributed to other stakers.
- Smart Contracts: QUBIC is used to pay for contract execution, with tokens spent on contract shares being locked, reducing circulating supply.
- Ecosystem Participation: QUBIC is used for governance, funding proposals, and incentivizing ecosystem growth through grants and airdrops.
- Burns: Both smart contract execution and early staking withdrawals contribute to the deflationary model.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Locking: Staking via QEarn allows users to lock tokens for up to 52 weeks. Early withdrawal is possible but penalized, with penalties burned or redistributed.
- Unlocking: Rewards are distributed upon unlocking. Full rewards are given for the maximum lock period; early unlocks receive partial rewards.
- Vesting: Most major allocations (team, ecosystem, treasury) are subject to long cliffs and gradual vesting, minimizing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
Recent Supply and Circulation Trends
- Circulating Supply (July 2025): ~121.8 trillion QUBIC
- Total Supply (July 2025): ~151.8 trillion QUBIC
- Locked Supply: As of January 2025, nearly 11% of circulating supply was locked in QEarn, demonstrating strong community participation in staking and yield programs.
Strategic Implications and Future Outlook
- Deflationary Pressure: The combination of emission reductions, burns, and long vesting schedules is designed to create deflationary pressure, supporting long-term value.
- Ecosystem Growth: The CCF and ecosystem allocations ensure ongoing funding for development, marketing, and community initiatives.
- Decentralized Governance: Computors and community members have a direct say in emission adjustments and fund allocations, promoting sustainability and adaptability.
Summary Table: Qubic Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1T QUBIC/week, 15% annual halving, 200T max supply (post-Project X)
|Allocation
|See detailed table above; major allocations to ecosystem, team, treasury, liquidity
|Usage
|Staking (QEarn), smart contracts, governance, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Yield for staking, redistribution of penalties, grants, airdrops
|Locking
|Up to 52 weeks (QEarn), with flexible early unlocks and penalties
|Unlocking
|Gradual vesting for most allocations, immediate for liquidity, full rewards for max lock
|Deflationary Model
|Burns from smart contracts and early unlocks, emission reductions
References for Further Reading
- QEarn: Locking Coins for Yield
- Project X: Emission Model and Supply Cap
- CCF: The Funding Element of Project X
In conclusion:
Qubic’s tokenomics are robust, with a strong focus on long-term sustainability, community incentives, and ecosystem growth. The combination of emission controls, deflationary mechanisms, and strategic allocations positions Qubic for resilience and adaptability in the evolving blockchain landscape.
Qubic（QUBIC）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Qubic（QUBIC）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 QUBIC 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
QUBIC 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 QUBIC 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 QUBIC 代币的实时价格吧！
如何购买 QUBIC
想将 Qubic（QUBIC）添加到您的投资组合中吗？MEXC 提供多种购买 QUBIC 的方式，包括信用卡、银行转账和点对点交易。无论您是新手还是专业用户，MEXC 都能让您轻松、安全地购买加密货币。
Qubic（QUBIC）价格历史
分析 QUBIC 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。
QUBIC 价格预测
想知道 QUBIC 的未来走势吗？我们的 QUBIC 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。
购买 Qubic（QUBIC）
数量
1 QUBIC = 0.00000222 USD