Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）代币经济学

深入了解 Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
USD

Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）信息

Virtuals Protocol致力于通过民主人工智能为游戏提供动力。将 Virtual 视为游戏 AI 库和连接 AI 贡献者（供应方）与游戏开发人员（需求方）的市场。

币种官网：
https://www.virtuals.io/
币种白皮书：
https://whitepaper.virtuals.io/
区块查询：
https://solscan.io/token/3iQL8BFS2vE7mww4ehAqQHAsbmRNCrPxizWAT2Zfyr9y

Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）深度代币结构解析

深入了解 VIRTUAL 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。

Overview

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is an ERC-20 token deployed on Ethereum and bridged to Base, with a max supply of 1 billion VIRTUAL. It powers a decentralized platform allowing users to create, monetize, and co-own AI agents. The following analysis details its issuance, allocation, usage/incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Standard: ERC-20; deployed on Ethereum and Base.
  • Max Supply: 1,000,000,000 VIRTUAL.
  • Evidence of Minting: The contract was found with "mint" function capacity.
  • Distribution: Tokens are created upon agent launches (e.g., via Initial Agent Offerings).

2. Allocation Mechanism

The following table summarizes the key initial allocations and unlock events:

Recipient/GroupAllocation TypeAmount (VIRTUAL)Unlock TypeUnlock Date
Ecosystem TreasuryCompany/Treasury & Ecosystem350,000,000Cliff2033-12-24
Public DistributionPublic Investors600,000,000Cliff2023-12-24
LiquidityCompany/Treasury & Ecosystem50,000,000Cliff2023-12-24
  • Public Distribution: Largest share, allocated instantly at launch.
  • Ecosystem Treasury: Substantial reserve, cliff unlock in Dec 2033.
  • Liquidity: Set aside for DEX/AMM activities, unlocked at launch.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Primary Uses:

  • Payments: All platform transactions (e.g., buying AI agent tokens) require VIRTUAL.
  • Agent Launch: Launching or acquiring Virtual Agents requires VIRTUAL.
  • Marketplace Utility: Used for trading, renting, or investing in agents.

Incentives:

  • Staking (Planned): Staking/LP delegation for validator participation; staking rewards from protocol treasury, which accrues a 1% fee from trading and agent interactions.
  • Buyback & Burn: Inference payments from agent usage are directed to buy back and burn agent tokens, influencing VIRTUAL utility and scarcity.
  • Governance: VIRTUAL holders get "veVIRTUAL" (1:1, non-transferable) which can be delegated for governance voting. No capital or profit rights.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • veVIRTUAL: For governance, delegated at a 1:1 ratio, no locking or escrow required to acquire voting power.
  • No Explicit Staking Lock (As of Dec 2024): No formal token lockup or escrow required for staking as of the latest data, though staking-based mechanisms are planned.

5. Unlocking Time and Schedule

  • Public/Holders: 650 million (Public Distribution + Liquidity) fully unlocked at TGE (2023-12-24).
  • Ecosystem Treasury: 350 million subject to a cliff, unlocking in 2033, aligning with long-term development and protocol sustainability.

6. Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceERC-20, 1B max supply, mint function present
AllocationSee allocation table above
Usage/UtilityPayments, AI agent acquisition, marketplace, governance, incentives
Incentive MechanismsBuyback & burn, future staking/validator rewards
Locking MechanismveVIRTUAL for governance (no escrow), future staking planned
Unlocking ScheduleMost tokens unlocked at launch; treasury cliff until 2033

7. Additional Notes

  • No claim to profits, dividends, or legal rights is conferred by holding VIRTUAL.
  • All agent actions and protocol emissions are transparently managed via smart contracts.
  • The buyback/burn mechanism is agent-specific and distinct from the global VIRTUAL token.

Conclusion:
Virtuals Protocol's token economic design aims to align rapid community participation (via public and liquidity allocations) with long-term ecosystem growth (via treasury cliffs and planned staking/governance enhancements). The system is tailored for transparent monetization and iterative community-driven development of AI agents, leveraging utility, incentives, and a future-proof governance framework.

Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 VIRTUAL 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

VIRTUAL 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 VIRTUAL 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 VIRTUAL 代币的实时价格吧！

