Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）代币经济学
Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）信息
Virtuals Protocol致力于通过民主人工智能为游戏提供动力。将 Virtual 视为游戏 AI 库和连接 AI 贡献者（供应方）与游戏开发人员（需求方）的市场。
Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 VIRTUAL 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Overview
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is an ERC-20 token deployed on Ethereum and bridged to Base, with a max supply of 1 billion VIRTUAL. It powers a decentralized platform allowing users to create, monetize, and co-own AI agents. The following analysis details its issuance, allocation, usage/incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: ERC-20; deployed on Ethereum and Base.
- Max Supply: 1,000,000,000 VIRTUAL.
- Evidence of Minting: The contract was found with "mint" function capacity.
- Distribution: Tokens are created upon agent launches (e.g., via Initial Agent Offerings).
2. Allocation Mechanism
The following table summarizes the key initial allocations and unlock events:
|Recipient/Group
|Allocation Type
|Amount (VIRTUAL)
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Date
|Ecosystem Treasury
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|350,000,000
|Cliff
|2033-12-24
|Public Distribution
|Public Investors
|600,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-12-24
|Liquidity
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|50,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-12-24
- Public Distribution: Largest share, allocated instantly at launch.
- Ecosystem Treasury: Substantial reserve, cliff unlock in Dec 2033.
- Liquidity: Set aside for DEX/AMM activities, unlocked at launch.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Uses:
- Payments: All platform transactions (e.g., buying AI agent tokens) require VIRTUAL.
- Agent Launch: Launching or acquiring Virtual Agents requires VIRTUAL.
- Marketplace Utility: Used for trading, renting, or investing in agents.
Incentives:
- Staking (Planned): Staking/LP delegation for validator participation; staking rewards from protocol treasury, which accrues a 1% fee from trading and agent interactions.
- Buyback & Burn: Inference payments from agent usage are directed to buy back and burn agent tokens, influencing VIRTUAL utility and scarcity.
- Governance: VIRTUAL holders get "veVIRTUAL" (1:1, non-transferable) which can be delegated for governance voting. No capital or profit rights.
4. Locking Mechanism
- veVIRTUAL: For governance, delegated at a 1:1 ratio, no locking or escrow required to acquire voting power.
- No Explicit Staking Lock (As of Dec 2024): No formal token lockup or escrow required for staking as of the latest data, though staking-based mechanisms are planned.
5. Unlocking Time and Schedule
- Public/Holders: 650 million (Public Distribution + Liquidity) fully unlocked at TGE (2023-12-24).
- Ecosystem Treasury: 350 million subject to a cliff, unlocking in 2033, aligning with long-term development and protocol sustainability.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 1B max supply, mint function present
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage/Utility
|Payments, AI agent acquisition, marketplace, governance, incentives
|Incentive Mechanisms
|Buyback & burn, future staking/validator rewards
|Locking Mechanism
|veVIRTUAL for governance (no escrow), future staking planned
|Unlocking Schedule
|Most tokens unlocked at launch; treasury cliff until 2033
7. Additional Notes
- No claim to profits, dividends, or legal rights is conferred by holding VIRTUAL.
- All agent actions and protocol emissions are transparently managed via smart contracts.
- The buyback/burn mechanism is agent-specific and distinct from the global VIRTUAL token.
Conclusion:
Virtuals Protocol's token economic design aims to align rapid community participation (via public and liquidity allocations) with long-term ecosystem growth (via treasury cliffs and planned staking/governance enhancements). The system is tailored for transparent monetization and iterative community-driven development of AI agents, leveraging utility, incentives, and a future-proof governance framework.
Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 VIRTUAL 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
VIRTUAL 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 VIRTUAL 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 VIRTUAL 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。
