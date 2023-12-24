深入了解 VIRTUAL 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。

Overview

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is an ERC-20 token deployed on Ethereum and bridged to Base, with a max supply of 1 billion VIRTUAL. It powers a decentralized platform allowing users to create, monetize, and co-own AI agents. The following analysis details its issuance, allocation, usage/incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Token Standard: ERC-20; deployed on Ethereum and Base.

ERC-20; deployed on Ethereum and Base. Max Supply: 1,000,000,000 VIRTUAL.

1,000,000,000 VIRTUAL. Evidence of Minting: The contract was found with "mint" function capacity.

The contract was found with "mint" function capacity. Distribution: Tokens are created upon agent launches (e.g., via Initial Agent Offerings).

2. Allocation Mechanism

The following table summarizes the key initial allocations and unlock events:

Recipient/Group Allocation Type Amount (VIRTUAL) Unlock Type Unlock Date Ecosystem Treasury Company/Treasury & Ecosystem 350,000,000 Cliff 2033-12-24 Public Distribution Public Investors 600,000,000 Cliff 2023-12-24 Liquidity Company/Treasury & Ecosystem 50,000,000 Cliff 2023-12-24

Public Distribution: Largest share, allocated instantly at launch.

Largest share, allocated instantly at launch. Ecosystem Treasury: Substantial reserve, cliff unlock in Dec 2033.

Substantial reserve, cliff unlock in Dec 2033. Liquidity: Set aside for DEX/AMM activities, unlocked at launch.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Primary Uses:

Payments: All platform transactions (e.g., buying AI agent tokens) require VIRTUAL.

All platform transactions (e.g., buying AI agent tokens) require VIRTUAL. Agent Launch: Launching or acquiring Virtual Agents requires VIRTUAL.

Launching or acquiring Virtual Agents requires VIRTUAL. Marketplace Utility: Used for trading, renting, or investing in agents.

Incentives:

Staking (Planned): Staking/LP delegation for validator participation; staking rewards from protocol treasury, which accrues a 1% fee from trading and agent interactions.

Staking/LP delegation for validator participation; staking rewards from protocol treasury, which accrues a 1% fee from trading and agent interactions. Buyback & Burn: Inference payments from agent usage are directed to buy back and burn agent tokens, influencing VIRTUAL utility and scarcity.

Inference payments from agent usage are directed to buy back and burn agent tokens, influencing VIRTUAL utility and scarcity. Governance: VIRTUAL holders get "veVIRTUAL" (1:1, non-transferable) which can be delegated for governance voting. No capital or profit rights.

4. Locking Mechanism

veVIRTUAL: For governance, delegated at a 1:1 ratio, no locking or escrow required to acquire voting power.

For governance, delegated at a 1:1 ratio, no locking or escrow required to acquire voting power. No Explicit Staking Lock (As of Dec 2024): No formal token lockup or escrow required for staking as of the latest data, though staking-based mechanisms are planned.

5. Unlocking Time and Schedule

Public/Holders: 650 million (Public Distribution + Liquidity) fully unlocked at TGE (2023-12-24).

650 million (Public Distribution + Liquidity) fully unlocked at TGE (2023-12-24). Ecosystem Treasury: 350 million subject to a cliff, unlocking in 2033, aligning with long-term development and protocol sustainability.

6. Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance ERC-20, 1B max supply, mint function present Allocation See allocation table above Usage/Utility Payments, AI agent acquisition, marketplace, governance, incentives Incentive Mechanisms Buyback & burn, future staking/validator rewards Locking Mechanism veVIRTUAL for governance (no escrow), future staking planned Unlocking Schedule Most tokens unlocked at launch; treasury cliff until 2033

7. Additional Notes

No claim to profits, dividends, or legal rights is conferred by holding VIRTUAL.

All agent actions and protocol emissions are transparently managed via smart contracts.

The buyback/burn mechanism is agent-specific and distinct from the global VIRTUAL token.

Conclusion:

Virtuals Protocol's token economic design aims to align rapid community participation (via public and liquidity allocations) with long-term ecosystem growth (via treasury cliffs and planned staking/governance enhancements). The system is tailored for transparent monetization and iterative community-driven development of AI agents, leveraging utility, incentives, and a future-proof governance framework.