门罗币（XMR）代币经济学
门罗币（XMR）信息
門羅幣（Monero）使用加密來遮罩發送和接收地址以及交易金額, 與其他公共區塊鏈像比特幣和以太坊不同。 默認情況下，每個門羅幣交易都會混淆發送和接收地址以及交易金額。門羅幣是可以替代的。這意味著門羅幣將永遠被接受而沒有審查風險。 門羅不是一家公司。它由來自世界各地的加密學和分佈式系統專家開發，他們捐贈時間或由社區捐贈資助。這意味著門羅不能被任何一個國家關閉，也不受任何特定法律管轄區的限制。
门罗币（XMR）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 门罗币（XMR）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
门罗币（XMR）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 XMR 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency with a unique approach to token economics, emphasizing decentralization, privacy, and fungibility. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Mining: Monero utilizes a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism. Miners validate transactions and secure the network, earning rewards for producing blocks.
- Block Rewards: Each block, produced approximately every two minutes, rewards miners with a fixed emission of 6 XMR per block in perpetuity. This is known as "tail emission," ensuring continuous miner incentives and network security.
- Dynamic Block Size: Monero features a dynamic block size with a soft cap. If a block exceeds the median size of the previous 100 blocks, the block reward is quadratically reduced. The hard cap is set at twice the median size, and rewards approach zero as this cap is reached.
- No Pre-mine or ICO: Monero did not conduct a pre-mine or initial coin offering (ICO). All XMR in circulation has been, and continues to be, mined via PoW.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Centralized Allocation: There was no initial allocation to founders, team, or investors. All tokens are distributed through mining.
- Community Funding: Monero is a 100% community-sponsored project. Funding for development is sourced from community donations and sponsors, not from token allocations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Use Case
|Description
|Medium of Exchange
|XMR is used for peer-to-peer payments, enabling private and untraceable transactions.
|Network Transaction Fees
|XMR is required to pay transaction (gas) fees, which vary based on network congestion and transaction size.
|Miner Incentives
|Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
|Donations & Funding
|XMR can be donated to support Monero development and community initiatives.
- No Staking or Delegation: Monero does not offer staking, delegation, or liquidity provision mechanisms. All network security and incentives are provided through PoW mining.
Locking Mechanism
- Transaction-Level Locking: Monero supports optional transaction-level locking. When receiving XMR, the sender can specify a lock time, preventing the recipient from spending the funds until the lock expires.
- No Protocol-Level Lockups: There are no protocol-enforced lockups for mining rewards or other allocations. All mined XMR is immediately liquid unless a sender-specified lock is applied.
Unlocking Time
- Customizable by Sender: The unlock time for a transaction is determined by the sender and can be set to any future block height. Recipients must wait until the specified block is reached before spending the received XMR.
- Default Behavior: By default, most transactions are unlocked after 10 blocks (~20 minutes), but this can be customized.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, 6 XMR per block (tail emission), dynamic block size, no pre-mine/ICO
|Allocation
|100% mined, no founder/team/investor allocation, community-funded development
|Usage & Incentives
|Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards, donations; no staking or delegation
|Locking
|Optional transaction-level lock time, no protocol-level lockups
|Unlocking
|Sender-specified unlock time (default: 10 blocks), customizable per transaction
Additional Notes
- Privacy Features: Monero employs ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to ensure privacy and fungibility.
- No Superuser Privileges: There are no superuser or admin functions that can alter balances or transactions.
- No Claims or Rights: Holding XMR does not confer voting rights, profit shares, or claims on any entity.
Monero’s token economics are designed to maximize privacy, decentralization, and long-term sustainability, with all tokens distributed through open mining and no central control over supply or allocation.
门罗币（XMR）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 门罗币（XMR）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 XMR 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
XMR 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 XMR 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 XMR 代币的实时价格吧！
如何购买 XMR
想将 门罗币（XMR）添加到您的投资组合中吗？MEXC 提供多种购买 XMR 的方式，包括信用卡、银行转账和点对点交易。无论您是新手还是专业用户，MEXC 都能让您轻松、安全地购买加密货币。
门罗币（XMR）价格历史
分析 XMR 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。
XMR 价格预测
想知道 XMR 的未来走势吗？我们的 XMR 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。