TONCOIN（TON）代币经济学
TONCOIN（TON）信息
除了每秒處理數以百萬計的交易外，基於TON區塊鏈的生態系統有着所有機會產生一個真正的Web3.0互聯網，並具有去中心化的存儲、匿名網絡、DNS、即時支付和各種去中心化的服務。
TONCOIN（TON）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 TONCOIN（TON）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
TONCOIN（TON）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 TON 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Overview
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a decentralized blockchain platform designed for scalability and high throughput. The token economics of Toncoin are shaped by its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, and evolving deflationary features. Below is a comprehensive breakdown based on the latest available data.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: TON launched with an initial supply of 5.00 billion tokens.
- Pre-mine & POW Givers: In June 2020, 4.92 billion TON (~96.66% of the total supply) were pre-mined and allocated to 20 "Proof-of-Work (POW) Givers" smart contracts. These were depleted by June 2022.
- Ongoing Issuance: TON has a 0.60% annual inflation rate. New tokens are minted as block rewards for validators.
- Block Subsidies: 1.7 TON per masterchain block, 1 TON per basechain block.
- Validator Reward Pool: ~40,000 TON per validation cycle (<0.01% of total supply).
Allocation Mechanism
- No Official Public Breakdown: There is no officially disclosed, detailed allocation breakdown from the TON Foundation or Telegram Messenger Inc.
- Current Distribution (as of Nov. 22, 2023):
- Circulating Supply: ~3.45 billion TON (~69% of total supply)
- Top 10 wallets: ~3.14 billion TON (~62.8% of total supply)
- Staked: ~457.3 million TON (~8.98% of total supply) across ~339 validators
- Historical Mining: Early distribution was via mining from POW Givers, now depleted.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Description
|Transaction Fees
|TON is used to pay gas fees for all network transactions, including storage and computation.
|Staking
|Users can stake TON to become validators (min. 300,000 TON) or nominators (min. 10,000 TON).
|Validator Rewards
|Validators/nominators earn rewards from transaction fees and new token issuance.
|Governance
|TON holders can vote on onchain proposals via the governance portal.
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments within the TON ecosystem.
- Deflationary Mechanism: Since June 2023, 50% of all transaction and storage fees are burned, reducing circulating supply over time.
- "Black Hole" Mechanism: Any TON sent to a specific address is destroyed, supporting future deflationary strategies.
Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validator/nominator roles are locked for the duration of the validation cycle (~18 hours).
- Locker Smart Contract: Users can voluntarily lock TON for extended periods and receive rewards for doing so.
- Vesting Wallet Toolkit: Available for teams and contributors to manage vesting schedules.
- No Universal Lockup: There is no network-wide lockup or vesting for all tokens; mechanisms are opt-in or role-specific.
Unlocking Time
- POW Givers: All tokens from the initial POW Givers were distributed by June 2022.
- Staking: Unstaking is possible after the end of each validation cycle.
- Locker/Vesting: Unlocking depends on the terms set in the smart contract or vesting agreement.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Initial Supply
|5.00 billion TON
|Current Supply
|~5.09 billion TON (as of Nov. 2023, due to inflation)
|Inflation Rate
|0.60% annually
|Distribution
|Pre-mined, POW Givers, ongoing validator rewards
|Staking Requirement
|300,000 TON (validator), 10,000 TON (nominator)
|Deflationary Feature
|50% of transaction/storage fees burned since June 2023
|Locking Mechanisms
|Staking, voluntary locker contracts, vesting wallets
|Unlocking
|End of validation cycle (staking), contract-specific (locker/vesting)
|Governance
|Onchain voting, DAO Spaces, TEP proposals
|Usage
|Gas fees, staking, governance, payments, ecosystem utility
Additional Notes
- No Claims on Profits: TON does not confer rights to capital, profits, or legal claims in the TON Foundation.
- Governance: Voting power can be weighted by balance or "one wallet, one vote." Proposals require validator approval.
Summary
Toncoin's token economics are characterized by a hybrid of inflationary issuance (for validator rewards) and deflationary mechanisms (fee burning), with flexible staking and locking options. The network's design encourages active participation through staking, governance, and ecosystem utility, while the burn mechanism aims to counterbalance inflation and support long-term value.
For the most up-to-date statistics and burn metrics, users can visit the TonStat website.
TONCOIN（TON）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 TONCOIN（TON）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 TON 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
TON 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 TON 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 TON 代币的实时价格吧！
如何购买 TON
想将 TONCOIN（TON）添加到您的投资组合中吗？MEXC 提供多种购买 TON 的方式，包括信用卡、银行转账和点对点交易。无论您是新手还是专业用户，MEXC 都能让您轻松、安全地购买加密货币。
TONCOIN（TON）价格历史
分析 TON 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。
TON 价格预测
想知道 TON 的未来走势吗？我们的 TON 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。