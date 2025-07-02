Pi Network（PI）代币经济学
Pi Network（PI）信息
Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency, developer platform, and ecosystem designed for widespread accessibility and real-world utility. It enables users to mine and transact Pi using a mobile-friendly interface while supporting applications built on its blockchain ecosystem. Pi has over 60 million engaged users with over 19 million identity-verified (through its native KYC solution) and over 10 million migrated to its Mainnet.
Pi Network（PI）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Pi Network（PI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Pi Network（PI）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 PI 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Overview
Pi Network is a decentralized cryptocurrency platform with a focus on accessibility and energy efficiency, allowing users to mine Pi coins via mobile devices. The project aims to build a peer-to-peer ecosystem powered by the Pi cryptocurrency, with a total supply capped at 100 billion Pi.
Issuance Mechanism
- Mining-Based Issuance:
Pi coins are primarily issued through a mobile mining process. Users earn Pi by contributing to network growth and security, such as app usage and node operation. The mining rewards are designed to decrease over time, incentivizing early adoption and active participation.
- Phased Development:
The issuance mechanism has evolved through three main phases: Beta, Testnet, and Mainnet. The Mainnet phase included an "Enclosed Network" period for KYC verification and ecosystem development before the Open Network launch.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Mining Rewards
|Distributed to users for mining, app usage, and node operation
|Ecosystem Development
|Reserved for supporting dApp development and ecosystem growth
|Community & Contributors
|Allocated to early contributors, core team, and community initiatives
|Reserves
|Held for future use, partnerships, and unforeseen needs
- Mining Rewards: The largest share is allocated to users who actively participate in the network.
- Ecosystem & Community: Significant portions are reserved for ecosystem expansion and rewarding contributors.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility:
Pi is intended for use in payments, peer-to-peer transactions, and as a medium of exchange within the Pi ecosystem. With the Open Network phase, Pi can now be used for transactions beyond its native environment, including integration with external blockchains.
- Incentives:
Mining rewards are based on user contributions, such as running nodes, referring new users, and engaging with dApps. This structure encourages both network security and ecosystem growth.
Locking Mechanism
- KYC and Enclosed Mainnet:
During the Enclosed Mainnet phase, users' mined Pi was locked until successful KYC verification. This ensured that only verified users could access and transfer their tokens.
- Staking and Locking:
Users may voluntarily lock their Pi for staking or to participate in certain ecosystem activities, though details on staking yields and penalties are not fully disclosed in the available documentation.
Unlocking Time
- Enclosed to Open Network Transition:
The unlocking of Pi tokens was tied to the transition from the Enclosed Mainnet to the Open Network, which occurred in February 2025. After this milestone, users who completed KYC could access and transfer their tokens freely.
- Ongoing Unlocks:
As of July 2025, the circulating supply of Pi continues to increase gradually, reflecting ongoing unlocks and mining rewards. For example, the circulating supply grew from approximately 7.627 billion Pi on July 2, 2025, to 7.646 billion Pi by July 8, 2025, indicating a steady but controlled release of tokens into the market.
Circulating Supply Trend (July 2025)
|Date
|Circulating Supply (Pi)
|2025-07-02
|7,627,000,000
|2025-07-03
|7,633,000,000
|2025-07-04
|7,639,000,000
|2025-07-05
|7,642,000,000
|2025-07-06
|7,642,000,000
|2025-07-07
|7,642,000,000
|2025-07-08
|7,646,000,000
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Mobile mining, decreasing rewards, phased development
|Allocation
|Mining rewards, ecosystem, community, reserves
|Usage & Incentives
|Payments, dApps, mining rewards for contributions, node operation, referrals
|Locking
|KYC-based lockup, voluntary staking/locking for ecosystem participation
|Unlocking
|Post-KYC and Open Network transition, ongoing gradual unlocks
Nuances and Implications
- Controlled Supply Growth:
The gradual increase in circulating supply helps mitigate inflation and supports long-term value stability.
- Community-Driven Incentives:
The mining and referral-based reward system fosters organic network growth and user engagement.
- Transition to Open Network:
The unlocking of tokens post-KYC and Open Network launch marks a significant shift, enabling broader utility and integration with external systems.
- Potential Limitations:
The lack of detailed public disclosures on specific allocation percentages, staking yields, and penalty structures may limit transparency for some stakeholders.
Actionable Insights
- For Users:
Completing KYC is essential to unlock and utilize mined Pi. Active participation in the ecosystem (mining, running nodes, using dApps) maximizes rewards.
- For Developers:
The Open Network phase and developer environment present opportunities to build dApps and expand Pi’s utility.
- For Observers:
Monitor the circulating supply and ecosystem developments to assess the impact of unlocks and new integrations on Pi’s value and adoption.
This analysis is based on the latest available documentation and supply data as of July 2025. For the most current details, refer to official Pi Network communications and technical resources.
Pi Network（PI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Pi Network（PI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 PI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
PI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 PI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 PI 代币的实时价格吧！
如何购买 PI
想将 Pi Network（PI）添加到您的投资组合中吗？MEXC 提供多种购买 PI 的方式，包括信用卡、银行转账和点对点交易。无论您是新手还是专业用户，MEXC 都能让您轻松、安全地购买加密货币。
Pi Network（PI）价格历史
分析 PI 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。
PI 价格预测
想知道 PI 的未来走势吗？我们的 PI 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。