Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency, developer platform, and ecosystem designed for widespread accessibility and real-world utility. It enables users to mine and transact Pi using a mobile-friendly interface while supporting applications built on its blockchain ecosystem. Pi has over 60 million engaged users with over 19 million identity-verified (through its native KYC solution) and over 10 million migrated to its Mainnet.
币种名称PI
排名No.29
市值$0,00
完全稀释市值$0,00
市场占有率0.0012%
交易额/市值（24小时）0,72%
流通供应量7 469 216 729,852117
最大供应量100 000 000 000
总供应量100 000 000 000
流通率0.0746%
发行日期--
资产首次发行价格--
历史最高价2.9816444104522235,2025-02-26
最低价0.40123967836094104,2025-04-05
所属公链PINETWORK
所属板块
社媒
