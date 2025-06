Thông tin SPUD (SPUD)

Spud Buy Bot is a Telegram-native live-trade tracker for Abstract-Chain tokens. By reading the chain’s mempool and Dexscreener API, it detects every buy to a token’s LP, formats the data—buyer wallet, spend, tokens received, price impact, refreshed market-cap and chart link—and pushes an eye-catching embed to your group. One /setup command activates the hosted service; no servers, no API keys, plus optional daily CSV digests for deeper insight.