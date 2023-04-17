Tokenomics của Pepe (PEPE)

Tokenomics của Pepe (PEPE)

Khám phá thông tin chi tiết về Pepe (PEPE), bao gồm nguồn cung token, mô hình phân bổ và dữ liệu thị trường theo thời gian thực.
Thông tin Pepe (PEPE)

Pepe cảm thấy mệt mỏi khi xem mọi người chơi khoai tây nóng với đồng coin Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu phái sinh vô tận. Cộng đồng Inu đã có một ngày của riêng họ. Đã đến lúc meme dễ nhận biết nhất trên thế giới lên ngôi vua của các meme. Pepe ở đây để làm cho memecoin tuyệt vời trở lại. Ra mắt tính năng tàng hình mà không bán trước, thuế bằng 0, đốt LP và hợp đồng bị hủy bỏ, $PEPE mãi mãi là một đồng coin dành cho mọi người. Được thúc đẩy bởi sức mạnh ghi nhớ thuần túy, hãy để $PEPE chỉ đường cho bạn. Chúng tôi tin tưởng vào Lord Kek.

Website chính thức:
https://www.pepe.vip/
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x6982508145454ce325ddbe47a25d4ec3d2311933

Tokenomics & phân tích giá Pepe (PEPE)

Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Pepe (PEPE), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.

Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Pepe (PEPE)

Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token PEPE. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.

Overview

Pepe (PEPE) is a meme cryptocurrency designed as a purely playful and community-driven asset. Its tokenomics are distinguished by radical simplicity and transparency, with a focus on fairness and wide distribution.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Fixed Supply: The total supply of PEPE is 420.69 trillion tokens. This supply was minted in full at launch; no further tokens can be created.
  • No Ongoing Issuance: There are no mechanisms—such as mining, staking rewards, or inflation—that issue new tokens after initial minting. PEPE is non-inflationary.

2. Allocation Mechanism

CategoryAllocationNotes
Uniswap V3 Liquidity Pool10% (~42.07T PEPE)Provided to bootstrap liquidity; accessible to all
CEX Listings/Bridges/Ops6.9% (~29.03T PEPE)Reserved for centralized exchanges, cross-chain bridges, ops
Public/Community~83% (~349.59T PEPE)Released directly to the public; no private or team allocations

Key Points:

  • The project founders did not allocate tokens to themselves, employees, advisors, or for any private sales.
  • The initial distribution emphasized immediate fair launch with wide access to the community.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • No Staking or Yield: PEPE does not feature any staking, liquidity provider rewards, or yield incentives. There are no dividends, profit-sharing, or on-chain rewards for holders.
  • Primary Utility: PEPE serves as a speculative and memetic asset. It previously provided access to the “Pepe Palace” Discord for holders but this has since been discontinued.
  • Trading: The main use case is trading on centralized and decentralized exchanges.
  • No Voting Rights or Governance: Holding PEPE confers no governance or legal rights over any entity.

4. Lock-up and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Immediate Unlock: The overwhelming majority of the supply was unlocked at launch; there are no vesting schedules, cliffs, or delayed unlocks for the public allocation.
  • Liquidity and Reserve Allocations: The tokens set aside for liquidity pools and exchange operations were also immediately accessible, with a portion held in transparent multi-sig wallets.
  • No Ongoing Token Unlocks: All scheduled unlock events are completed. The only recorded unlock event was the initial cliff at launch (April 17, 2023) for the community/incentive allocation.

5. Additional Notes: Security and Centralization

  • No Minting or Superuser Powers: The contract owner has renounced ownership; there are no mint, pause, or freeze capabilities remaining.
  • Contract Blacklist Function: A non-standard “blacklist” function was present but reportedly only used once.
  • High Holder Concentration: As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses control over 41% of the total supply, mostly belonging to exchange hot wallets and large liquidity providers.

6. Summary and Implications

  • Pepe was designed for radical simplicity, transparency, and fairness, with all tokens unlocked and accessible to the community from inception.
  • The absence of team allocations, investor vesting, or continual issuance reduces the risk of future dilution or insider selling events—a hallmark of memecoin ethos.
  • PEPE’s complete lack of functional utility or incentive mechanisms means its value and adoption are wholly community-driven and speculative.
  • Its viral growth and exceptional on-chain holder count highlight the power of memetic engagement, but also expose holders to volatility typical of meme assets.

Key Takeaway

Pepe’s token economics embody extreme transparency and minimalism—no scheduled releases, no special perks or utility, and no formal team compensation. The project's appeal and risk profile are tied singularly to community sentiment and speculative demand.

Tokenomics của Pepe (PEPE): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng

Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Pepe (PEPE) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.

Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:

Tổng cung:

Số lượng token PEPE tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.

Nguồn cung lưu hành:

Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.

Nguồn cung tối đa:

Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token PEPE có thể tồn tại.

FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):

Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.

Tỷ lệ lạm phát:

Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.

Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?

Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.

Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.

Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.

FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.

Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của PEPE, hãy khám phá giá token PEPE theo thời gian thực!

Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm

