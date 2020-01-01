Tokenomics của ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Thông tin ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Onyx Protocol is the backbone of web3 blockchain infrastructure powered by XCN.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá ONYXCOIN (XCN), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token XCN. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
While the available structured data does not include Onyxcoin-specific quantitative unlock schedules, we can still deliver a comprehensive qualitative overview of the typical components of token economics, referencing general best practices and patterns in the industry. Many of these mechanism designs are broadly adopted in leading layer-1/blockchain token models, and if you are seeking specifics for Onyxcoin, it's essential to confirm with their official documentation for the most up-to-date details.
Issuance Mechanism
Onyxcoin, like many contemporary blockchain projects, is expected to use a fixed or capped supply token model. In such models: - The total supply is predetermined (e.g., 1 billion or 10 billion tokens). - New tokens are minted at genesis or distributed according to a vesting/unlock schedule. - Early supporters (investors, team, advisors, ecosystem partners) receive allocations with gradual vesting to align incentives.
Industry Example Chart:
|Price Tier
|Unlock Month 0
|Unlock Month 12
|Unlock Month 24
|Max Unlocked (Month 24+)
|$0.0375
|X
|XX
|XXXX
|XXXXX
|$0.0500
|X
|XX
|XXXX
|XXXXX
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
- Lower price tiers (early investors) get larger initial allocations, but vest gradually over ~24 months.
- Unlock curve starts slow, accelerates in the first 1–2 years, then stabilizes.
Allocation Mechanism
Token allocations are typically split across these buckets (approximate patterns based on industry standards):
|Allocation Category
|Function/Recipients
|Typical % of Total Supply
|Ecosystem/Community
|Community incentives, staking, etc.
|40–60%
|Foundation/Treasury
|Grants, strategic partnerships
|10–20%
|Private Sale Investors
|Early backers, funds
|10–15%
|Team & Advisors
|Core contributors, leadership
|10–20%
|Ecosystem Growth
|Future incentives, LPs, rewards
|Variable
|Reserves
|For unforeseen requirements
|Variable
Note: Actual Onyxcoin allocation should be checked in official tokenomics whitepapers or announcements.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Token utility typically includes: - Gas/Transaction Fees: Used to pay for on-chain transactions. - Staking: Validators and delegators stake tokens for network security and earn rewards. - Governance: Token holders vote on protocol upgrades, spending treasury funds, etc. - Ecosystem Incentives: Rewards for app developers, early adopters, liquidity providers, etc. - Other Use Cases: Sometimes includes access to services, DApp usage, or discounts within the platform.
Locking Mechanism
To promote long-term alignment and reduce immediate sell pressure: - Team, advisor, and private investor tokens are often locked from transfer for 6–24 months. - Linear vesting is common—tokens unlock gradually per-block or per-month. - Cliff Vesting: Sometimes an initial lock-up period (e.g., 6 or 12 months) before gradual unlock starts.
Unlocking Time
A typical unlock schedule might resemble: - Months 0–6: Minimal unlocks, possibly only public/community allocations distributed. - Months 12–24: Majority of team/investor tokens begin to unlock, coinciding with project milestones. - Post-24 months: Allocation fully unlocked and in circulation, with little to no new supply entering.
Example of a Tiered Unlock Table
|Month
|Total Unlocked
|Team Unlock (%)
|Investor Unlock (%)
|Community (%)
|Foundation (%)
|0
|10%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|2%
|12
|60%
|15%
|10%
|30%
|5%
|24
|100%
|20%
|15%
|50%
|10%
Key Takeaways and Industry Implications
- Front-Loaded Community Focus: Modern projects allocate the largest share to the community, aiming to bootstrap network effects and decentralization.
- Extended Vesting for Insiders: Long lock-ups for insiders help prevent early sell-offs and reinforce team commitment.
- Dynamic Supply Considerations: Some protocols incorporate burning, inflation, or dynamic reward schedules, but most new projects favor a fixed cap.
Potential Limitations & Recommendations
- Always review Onyxcoin’s specific release and vesting contracts. General patterns above are industry best practices, but only Onyxcoin’s official documentation can confirm its mechanisms.
- Liquidity and market behavior are sensitive to the unlock curve; sharp unlocks may create volatility, so gradual linear vesting is preferred.
- Ecosystem incentives should be flexible to adapt to changing network demands without compromising decentralization goals.
Conclusion
Onyxcoin’s token economics are expected to follow a structured, time-based unlock model with multiple allocations for community, team, investors, and ecosystem development. Tokens are locked and linearly vested over 1–2 years, with most supply entering circulation within the first two years, followed by stabilization. Usage and incentives are designed to bootstrap network adoption, governance, and ecosystem growth, with long-term alignment between stakeholders at the core.
For Onyxcoin-specific charts, allocation percentages, or a detailed vesting calendar, always consult their official resources or audited tokenomics disclosure.
Tokenomics của ONYXCOIN (XCN): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của ONYXCOIN (XCN) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token XCN tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token XCN có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của XCN, hãy khám phá giá token XCN theo thời gian thực!
Lịch sử giá ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Phân tích lịch sử giá XCN giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá XCN
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của XCN? Trang dự đoán giá XCN của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
