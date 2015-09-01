Tokenomics của Cardano (ADA)
Thông tin Cardano (ADA)
Cardano là một dự án tiền điện tử và blockchain công cộng phi tập trung và hoàn toàn là mã nguồn mở.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Cardano (ADA)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Cardano (ADA), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Cardano (ADA)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token ADA. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Cardano's token economics reflect a robust, research-driven approach focused on sustainability, security, and community participation. Below is an in-depth exploration covering its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and token locking/unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
Cardano (ADA) employs a capped supply proof-of-stake (PoS) issuance model:
- Maximum Supply: 45 billion ADA.
- Genesis Distribution: Delivered via a multi-stage Initial Coin Offering (ICO) (September 2015–February 2017), distributing ~25.93 billion ADA (~57.6% of supply) to participants. The remaining supply was set apart for the development team, founding partners, and staking incentives.
- Ongoing Issuance: New ADA enters circulation primarily as staking rewards, drawing from a finite “reserve.” Each 5-day epoch, 0.3% of the remaining ADA reserve is distributed as block rewards and treasury inflows, with the reserve gradually depleting over time (i.e., deflationary schedule).
Allocation Mechanism
The initial and ongoing allocation of ADA was carefully balanced between ecosystem stakeholders. Below is a summary with an accompanying table:
|Category
|Amount (ADA)
|% of Max Supply
|ICO/Public Sale
|~25.93 billion
|57.6%
|Staking Rewards / Reserve
|~13.90 billion
|30.9%
|Team (IOG, EMURGO, Foundation)
|~5.19 billion
|11.5%
Team Breakdown and Vesting:
- Allocations to IOG (Input Output Global), EMURGO, and the Cardano Foundation represented a combined ~11.5%. Of this, one-third was immediately available; the remaining two-thirds was vested until June 2018 and June 2019, respectively.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
The utility and incentive structure for ADA is multi-faceted:
Network Utility
- Transaction Fees: ADA is required for settling all on-chain transactions.
- Staking/Consensus: Used for registering/running stake pools and as the sole token for delegation in the PoS consensus (Ouroboros). Stakers (either running pools or delegating) are rewarded proportionally in ADA.
- DeFi & DApps: As Cardano adopted smart contracts and native assets, ADA acts as collateral, liquidity, and base token in DeFi protocols.
- Project Catalyst & Governance: ADA is used for voting on community proposals and treasury management in Project Catalyst and the upcoming onchain governance (Voltaire era).
Staking Incentives
- Rewards Source: Generated from a combination of transaction fees and block rewards (drawn from the ADA reserve).
- Reward Distribution: SPOs (Stake Pool Operators) set a fee and margin; the remainder is shared proportionally among delegators.
- Decentralization Features: There is no minimum staking amount or lock-up, and no slashing risk—rewards are calculated and paid out at each epoch, and ADA remains fully liquid.
Locking Mechanism
Cardano introduced token locking via the Allegra upgrade—serving several purposes:
- Voting: For Voltaire (onchain governance), ADA can be temporarily locked to secure voting rights and prevent duplicate votes.
- Smart Contracts: Certain smart contracts, e.g., auctions, require token locking until contract resolution.
- Collateral: To protect the network against failed or malicious smart contract executions, small ADA amounts may be temporarily locked as collateral, forfeited only if the transaction fails.
DeFi Protocols: Many DeFi applications, such as DEXs and lending protocols, may enforce time-based or conditional locks on ADA provided as liquidity or collateral.
Unlocking Timeline
- Historical Vesting: Founders’ allocations had vesting schedules through June 2018/2019.
- Staking: No lock-up period—ADA always remains liquid and can be unstaked or transferred at any time.
- Governance/Voting: Tokens are locked for the brief duration of the voting event, after which they become instantly transferable.
- Smart Contracts: Unlocking is governed by contract conditions and is trustless — tokens are released upon fulfillment or expiration of the contract terms.
Visual Summary
|Mechanism
|ADA Locked?
|Unlock Trigger
|Notes
|Staking
|No (liquid staking)
|Not applicable
|No slashing, no minimum, anytime withdrawal
|Founders Vesting (historic)
|Yes (vested)
|Fixed dates (2018/2019)
|Now all likely unlocked
|Governance/Voting
|Yes (temp. lock)
|End of voting event
|Prevents double voting; short duration
|DeFi/Smart Contracts
|Yes (if contract)
|Contract resolve/expiration
|Variable; depends on app/contract logic
|Collateral for Smart Contracts
|Yes (temp.)
|Post-transaction validation
|Only forfeited if transaction fails validation
Key Perspectives and Implications
- Sustainability: Cardano’s economic model aims for decaying issuance and sustainability via growing transaction fees and treasury allocations for development and incentives.
- Security and Predictability: Fixed supply, scientific incentive design, and the lack of slashing make Cardano attractive for risk-averse stakers.
- Flexibility: Liquid staking and optional, contract-based locking mechanisms enable both participation and fast liquidity—supporting user diversity and innovation.
- Decentralized Governance: With the upcoming Voltaire era and CIP-1694, token locking in voting will become crucial for onchain, community-driven treasury and protocol upgrades.
- Decentralization: Soft caps on pool delegation discourage power concentration, and no superuser controls exist for ADA balances.
Limitations and Considerations
- Governance Complexity: As full Voltaire-era governance deploys, ADA holders should monitor and understand the evolving voting and stacking lock rules.
- DeFi Risks: Locking ADA in smart contracts or protocols introduces smart contract risk, and users should perform due diligence.
- Vesting Impact: Although initial team vesting is complete, future inflationary unlocks (staking rewards) will gradually reduce the reserve and lower issuance over time.
Actionable Insights
- Staking: Users can delegate any amount of ADA without concern for lock-up or slashing; rewards are compounding and liquid.
- Governance Participation: Expect to temporarily lock ADA for voting in decentralized governance processes in the Voltaire era.
- DeFi Participation: Understand the locking and unlocking rules of individual decentralized applications.
References and Further Reading
- Explore Cardano’s official monetary policy.
- Details on token locking.
- Ouroboros PoS protocol whitepaper for technical insights.
- Genesis allocation analysis and Cardano Foundation.
Cardano’s token economics are structured for longevity, fairness, and decentralization, with careful provisions for evolving governance and ecosystem innovation.
Tokenomics của Cardano (ADA): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Cardano (ADA) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token ADA tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token ADA có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của ADA, hãy khám phá giá token ADA theo thời gian thực!
Hướng dẫn mua ADA
Bạn muốn thêm Cardano (ADA) vào danh mục đầu tư? MEXC hỗ trợ nhiều phương thức mua ADA, bao gồm thẻ tín dụng, chuyển khoản ngân hàng và giao dịch ngang hàng. Dù bạn là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, MEXC đều hỗ trợ mua tiền mã hoá dễ dàng và an toàn.
Lịch sử giá Cardano (ADA)
Phân tích lịch sử giá ADA giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá ADA
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của ADA? Trang dự đoán giá ADA của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
Mua Cardano (ADA)
Số lượng
1 ADA = 0.5611 USD