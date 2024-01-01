XPLA | XPLA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XPLA Quick Project Information
Xpla is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. Xpla is based on Tendermint, a popular blockchain engine based on Byzantine fault-tolerant (BFT) consensus which is robust against double-spend attacks and is tolerant against a set of up to 1/3.Through IBC and COSMOS SDK, the Xpla blockchain can be easily connected with other various chains and is a developer-friendly chain.You can find more information about XPLA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XPLA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold XPLA (XPLA) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XPLA
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy XPLA or access MEXC XPLA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on XPLA to gain higher income. Trade XPLA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXPLA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXPLA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000