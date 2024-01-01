XODEX | XODEX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XODEX Quick Project Information
XODEX is a zero-gas ecosystem, embodying a high-speed blockchain, decentralized exchange, launchpad, DeFi protocols, NFT projects, dApps, gameFI and AI intergration.You can find more information about XODEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XODEX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold XODEX (XODEX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XODEX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy XODEX or access MEXC XODEX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on XODEX to gain higher income. Trade XODEX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXODEX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXODEX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000