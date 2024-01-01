SPACE-iZ Token | SPIZ Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SPACE-iZ Token Quick Project Information
SPACE-iZ is an ecosystem of apps designed as an equitable and fairer alternative to current service platforms such as food delivery, ride-hailing and property rental, all powered by a single wallet.You can find more information about SPACE-iZ Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSPIZ
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSPIZ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000