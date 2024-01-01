Synthetix | SNX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Synthetix Quick Project Information
Synthetix is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that provides on-chain exposure to a wide variety of crypto and non-crypto assets. The protocol is based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and offers users access to highly liquid synthetic assets (synths). Synths track and provide returns on the underlying asset without requiring one to directly hold the asset.
SNX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSNX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSNX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.9 USDT
Max Supply308,069,419