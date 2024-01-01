SHIB2.0 | SHIB2 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SHIB2.0 Quick Project Information
Shib2.0 is a meme coin on Ethereum. Please note SHIB2 is not correlated to Shiba Inu (SHIB), please carefully assess the risks and make a decision based on your risk tolerance.You can find more information about SHIB2.0 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SHIB2 Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SHIB2.0 (SHIB2) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SHIB2
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SHIB2.0 or access MEXC SHIB2 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SHIB2.0 to gain higher income. Trade SHIB2 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSHIB2
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSHIB2
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,690,000,000,000