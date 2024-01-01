SafeMoon V2 | SFM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SafeMoon V2 Quick Project Information
SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.You can find more information about SafeMoon V2 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SFM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SafeMoon V2 (SFM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SFM
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SafeMoon V2 or access MEXC SFM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SafeMoon V2 to gain higher income. Trade SFM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSFM
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenSFM
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply