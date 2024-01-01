RaiseEntertainmentT. | RETS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RaiseEntertainmentT. Quick Project Information
Raise Entertainment Tickets is working on a variety of projects, including casual online games, VR, AR, Metabus, media, and markets.You can find more information about RaiseEntertainmentT. history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RETS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold RaiseEntertainmentT. (RETS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade RETS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy RaiseEntertainmentT. or access MEXC RETS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on RaiseEntertainmentT. to gain higher income. Trade RETS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenRETS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRETS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,000,000,000