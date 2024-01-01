Pacman | PACOIN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pacman Quick Project Information
Pacman is a project aimed at entertainment: games, NFT, and AR applications, as well as providing various services, such as AI bot, coin staking, and ad/message boards.You can find more information about Pacman history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PACOIN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pacman (PACOIN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PACOIN
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pacman or access MEXC PACOIN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Pacman to gain higher income. Trade PACOIN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPACOIN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPACOIN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000