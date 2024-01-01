You can find more information about Misbloc history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

MISBLOC (Medical Information Service with Blockchain) is a medical service ecosystem, which is based on blockchain technology. In short, MISBLOC offers a sustainable medical service ecosystem, by utilizing selected medication information in a combination with a blockchain technology in the MyData era, which is the era of big data of individual lifelog, that connects telecommunication-medical-financial spheres.