Meme Alliance | MMA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Meme Alliance Quick Project Information
Meme Alliance is a developing GameFi ecosystem trying to connect the Meme community. With MMA as the native token in the ecosystem, holders can receive rewards through staking or use it in more applications.You can find more information about Meme Alliance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MMA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Meme Alliance (MMA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MMA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Meme Alliance or access MEXC MMA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Meme Alliance to gain higher income. Trade MMA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMMA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMMA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000