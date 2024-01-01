mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

MEV | MEV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

MEV Quick Project Information

MEVerse is the most Optimum Blockchain Metaverse Platform covering Entertainment, P2E games, DeFi, and NFT with lightning-fast speed and low fees.
You can find more information about MEV history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

MEV Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MEV (MEV) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MEV on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MEV or access MEXC MEV and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MEV to gain higher income. Trade MEV futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMEV
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenMEV
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000
MEV Price CalculatorHow to buy MEV

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM