mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Maxity | MAX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Maxity Quick Project Information

Maxity.io is the world's first revolutionary Web3 social impact protocol that leverages the power of blockchain technology to address the NGO fundraising and charity transparency challenges worldwide. With a unique focus on sustainability, Maxity.io introduces a range of cutting-edge technologies and innovative models, including NFT marketplace, MAX Forest DApp, Volunteer & Reward and SocialFi, to build the Symbiotic Metaverse that unites people from all walks of life and together makes a positive impact on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
You can find more information about Maxity history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

MAX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Maxity (MAX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MAX on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Maxity or access MEXC MAX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Maxity to gain higher income. Trade MAX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMAX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMAX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
MAX Price CalculatorHow to buy Maxity

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM