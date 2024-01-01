You can find more information about Maxity history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Maxity.io is the world's first revolutionary Web3 social impact protocol that leverages the power of blockchain technology to address the NGO fundraising and charity transparency challenges worldwide. With a unique focus on sustainability, Maxity.io introduces a range of cutting-edge technologies and innovative models, including NFT marketplace, MAX Forest DApp, Volunteer & Reward and SocialFi, to build the Symbiotic Metaverse that unites people from all walks of life and together makes a positive impact on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals.