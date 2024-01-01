You can find more information about Lithium history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Lithium Finance is the first collective-intelligence pricing oracle to give precise and timely pricing on private, illiquid assets. It rewards analysts who provide truthful information and punish those who offer false pricing data. As a result, Lithium’s users obtain pricing for all hard-to-value assets such as pre-IPO stocks, private equity, and other illiquid assets effectively.