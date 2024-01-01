Lithium | LITH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Lithium Quick Project Information
Lithium Finance is the first collective-intelligence pricing oracle to give precise and timely pricing on private, illiquid assets. It rewards analysts who provide truthful information and punish those who offer false pricing data. As a result, Lithium’s users obtain pricing for all hard-to-value assets such as pre-IPO stocks, private equity, and other illiquid assets effectively.You can find more information about Lithium history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LITH Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Lithium (LITH) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LITH
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Lithium or access MEXC LITH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Lithium to gain higher income. Trade LITH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLITH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLITH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000