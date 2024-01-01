mexc
DOSE Quick Project Information

DOSE is the token of purchase, utility and action and is at the heart of the OliveX gamified fitness ecosystem. Players will receive DOSE tokens for completing workout based gameplay in Dustland Runner, Dustland Cyclist, 22 Pushups and other experiences.
You can find more information about DOSE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

DOSE Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DOSE (DOSE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DOSE on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DOSE or access MEXC DOSE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DOSE to gain higher income. Trade DOSE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDOSE
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDOSE
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000
