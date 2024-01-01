You can find more information about CORE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Core is an EVM-Compatible L1 chain. It is secured by the novel consensus mechanism called “Satoshi Plus” which secures the network using a combination of delegated BTC mining hash and delegated proof of stake. Core provides the composability of an EVM chain, with the decentralization and security of Bitcoin. Solving the blockchain trilemma.