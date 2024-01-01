CORE | CORE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CORE Quick Project Information
Core is an EVM-Compatible L1 chain. It is secured by the novel consensus mechanism called “Satoshi Plus” which secures the network using a combination of delegated BTC mining hash and delegated proof of stake. Core provides the composability of an EVM chain, with the decentralization and security of Bitcoin. Solving the blockchain trilemma.You can find more information about CORE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CORE Token on MEXC
