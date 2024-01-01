Catecoin | CATE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Catecoin Quick Project Information
Catecoin is a Community Based Cat themed Utility project. It is a cat-themed meme coin that is designed to offer the holder a host of benefits that other meme coins don't have.You can find more information about Catecoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CATE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Catecoin (CATE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CATE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Catecoin or access MEXC CATE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Catecoin to gain higher income. Trade CATE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCATE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCATE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000