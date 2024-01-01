BBF | BBF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BBF Quick Project Information
[Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends] is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games that have stood the test of time. The popular classic arcade genre was chosen to provide players with a fun and engaging gameplay as well as to lower the requirement of game understanding needed to succeed in the game. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends is a combination of the classic ‘bubble shooter’ game style that everyone knows and loves and the recently popularized Battle Royale style.You can find more information about BBF history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BBF Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenBBF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBBF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000