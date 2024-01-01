You can find more information about BBF history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

[Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends] is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games that have stood the test of time. The popular classic arcade genre was chosen to provide players with a fun and engaging gameplay as well as to lower the requirement of game understanding needed to succeed in the game. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends is a combination of the classic ‘bubble shooter’ game style that everyone knows and loves and the recently popularized Battle Royale style.