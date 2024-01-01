ASTO | ASTO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Altered State Machine (ASM) is a decentralised protocol for Non-Fungible Intelligence (NFI) - bringing users and developers the ability to create, own, trade, and train AI agent via NFTs, to power up the metaverse.You can find more information about ASTO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenASTO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenASTO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,384,000,000