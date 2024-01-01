You can find more information about BullBear AI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

BullBear AI is developed using AI to predict the BULL and BEAR markets through User Behaviors and Price Action, generating profit for users. AI will be trained based on historical data of users and price line history, along with market movements to make the most accurate predictions.BullBear AI is a revolution in the Arbitrum Ecosystem. The purpose of the project is to provide AI tools for users to apply to trading and prediction, thereby creating value and profit.