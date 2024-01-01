mexc
BullBear AI is developed using AI to predict the BULL and BEAR markets through User Behaviors and Price Action, generating profit for users. AI will be trained based on historical data of users and price line history, along with market movements to make the most accurate predictions.BullBear AI is a revolution in the Arbitrum Ecosystem. The purpose of the project is to provide AI tools for users to apply to trading and prediction, thereby creating value and profit.
AIBB Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BullBear AI (AIBB) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AIBB on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BullBear AI or access MEXC AIBB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BullBear AI to gain higher income. Trade AIBB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAIBB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAIBB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000,000
