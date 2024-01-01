Angry Bulls Club | ABC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Angry Bulls Club Quick Project Information
The Angry Bulls Club (ABC) project started as a multi-chain-based PFP NFT that supports Polygon and Klaytn simultaneously. By grafting De-Fi to Metaverse P2E NFT, a new De-Fi method is combined with the existing P2E NFT platforms to create a platform including NFT. In the project, we want to implement an ecosystem that can increase the value of users' digital assets. The Angry Bulls Club (ABC) also provides user DAOs and fandoms owned by ABC NFT centered on the 'Angry Bull' NFT, an important IP, and NFT-based games on the platform, and various additional businesses and collaborations based on NFT will be carried out.You can find more information about Angry Bulls Club history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ABC Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenABC
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenABC
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000