ข้อมูล Xerox Player Agent (XERAI)
Xerox is an autonomous AI agent designed to trade perpetual contracts on the Hyperliquid platform. It employs advanced algorithms and machine learning models to analyze market data, identify patterns, and execute trades without human intervention. Xerox's unique selling point lies in its unconventional "schizo trading" strategy, which involves identifying and capitalizing on market manipulations, psyops, and hidden patterns that others might overlook. Key Features: Autonomous Trading: Xerox operates 24/7, continuously monitoring the market and making trading decisions based on its algorithms. Schizo Trading Strategy: Xerox's proprietary trading approach combines technical analysis, sentiment analysis, and pattern recognition to identify unique trading opportunities. 3. Transparent and Live Trading: All of Xerox's trades and positions are publicly accessible, allowing users to monitor its performance and decision-making process in real-time in form of twitter,discord and telegram trade alerts Deflationary Tokenomics: 50% of Xerox's trading profits are used to buy back and burn the platform's native token, reducing the overall token supply and potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens. 5. Growing Treasury: The remaining 50% of Xerox's profits are retained in its treasury, enabling continuous growth and expansion of its trading capabilities. User Participation: Users can deposit funds into Xerox's vault and earn a share of its trading profits proportional to their contribution. Risk Management: Xerox incorporates robust risk management techniques to minimize potential losses and protect user funds. Community Engagement: Xerox actively engages with its community, providing regular updates, insights, and educational content related to its trading strategies and market analysis.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Xerox Player Agent (XERAI)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Xerox Player Agent (XERAI) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Xerox Player Agent (XERAI): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Xerox Player Agent (XERAI) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นXERAI สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น XERAI ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ XERAI แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น XERAIกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา XERAI
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน