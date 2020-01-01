ข้อมูล Xerox Player Agent (XERAI)

Xerox is an autonomous AI agent designed to trade perpetual contracts on the Hyperliquid platform. It employs advanced algorithms and machine learning models to analyze market data, identify patterns, and execute trades without human intervention. Xerox's unique selling point lies in its unconventional "schizo trading" strategy, which involves identifying and capitalizing on market manipulations, psyops, and hidden patterns that others might overlook. Key Features: Autonomous Trading: Xerox operates 24/7, continuously monitoring the market and making trading decisions based on its algorithms. Schizo Trading Strategy: Xerox's proprietary trading approach combines technical analysis, sentiment analysis, and pattern recognition to identify unique trading opportunities. 3. Transparent and Live Trading: All of Xerox's trades and positions are publicly accessible, allowing users to monitor its performance and decision-making process in real-time in form of twitter,discord and telegram trade alerts Deflationary Tokenomics: 50% of Xerox's trading profits are used to buy back and burn the platform's native token, reducing the overall token supply and potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens. 5. Growing Treasury: The remaining 50% of Xerox's profits are retained in its treasury, enabling continuous growth and expansion of its trading capabilities. User Participation: Users can deposit funds into Xerox's vault and earn a share of its trading profits proportional to their contribution. Risk Management: Xerox incorporates robust risk management techniques to minimize potential losses and protect user funds. Community Engagement: Xerox actively engages with its community, providing regular updates, insights, and educational content related to its trading strategies and market analysis.