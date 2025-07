ข้อมูล WELL3 ($WELL)

WELLAIOS, the next-gen AI Operating System Decentralized AIOS is a next-gen AI Operating System (AIOS) that works across different platforms, devices, and industries. It lets anyone create, deploy, and manage AI agents—no coding needed. With decentralized governance and token-based ownership, users stay in control, not big corporations. Developers can contribute AI tools and knowledge while earning rewards, creating a fully open and scalable AI ecosystem.