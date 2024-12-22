Walter Price (WALTER)
The live price of Walter (WALTER) today is 0.00128303 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.22M USD. WALTER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Walter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 171.18K USD
- Walter price change within the day is -6.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 950.13M USD
During today, the price change of Walter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Walter to USD was $ -0.0001431318.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Walter to USD was $ -0.0001482909.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Walter to USD was $ -0.0002510763231772503.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.96%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001431318
|-11.15%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001482909
|-11.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0002510763231772503
|-16.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of Walter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
-6.96%
-45.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Walter (WALTER) is a community-driven memecoin that emphasizes decentralization and collective governance. The ownership of Walter has been fully renounced, ensuring that no central authorities or developers have control over the coin. This renunciation highlights Walter's commitment to being a true community asset. As the developers say, "Woof woof, Walter is taking over crypto!" and "Previous dev jeeted so we're running this up," reflecting the community's enthusiastic and determined spirit. Walter celebrates meme culture, bringing humor and creativity to the cryptocurrency space, and fostering an inclusive and welcoming community. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer, the Walter community is open to all, encouraging participation and collaboration. Walter represents the power of decentralized finance and community engagement, making it a unique and exciting project in the crypto landscape.
